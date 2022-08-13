After five losses from their last six tests, including three defeats in a row, and with unwanted records mounting, the All Blacks summoned their brilliant best to snap their funk and bring the world champions down to earth. Video / Sky Sport

After five losses from their last six tests, including three defeats in a row, and with unwanted records mounting, the All Blacks summoned their brilliant best to snap their funk and bring the world champions down to earth. Video / Sky Sport

Gregor Paul in South Africa

As deep as the satisfaction was to defy the critics and pull off an Ellis Park victory for the ages, Ardie Savea branded the 35-23 win against South Africa as a start rather than a new beginning.

His terminology was partly designed to make it clear that he feels the team has been tracking towards a performance of that nature – a belief based on the confidence he has in coach Ian Foster.

While media and social media speculation has effectively determined that Foster's time as head coach may already be up given the run of losses and underwhelming performances, Savea said the adversity of recent weeks has toughened the team and tightened their support for their leader.

"That [the victory] was for all of us," Savea said. "For me personally that is my coach and I back him 100 per cent, side-by-side. He's been under a lot of pressure. I know he doesn't want to make it about himself, but I just want him to know that we have got his back and all the players have got his back.

"He's a great coach and he's got great coaches beside him, who back him 100 per cent. And I hope everyone that listens, that reads this, backs us."

Asked about whether he thinks that Foster should continue in the role, Savea reiterated what he'd already said.

"As I said he's my coach, that's it," he said. "There is always doubters and a bit of negativity but that is okay, because it makes everyone better. And people care. Our fans care. Media care. Which is fair.

Pieter-Steph du Toit of South Africa with the ball during The Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

"But we have got to stand up and do our job and I am just happy we did that tonight. Like I said, when people go through adversity, when they are stuck in the trenches, there are some things that come out and you don't know what helps us to come out of that."

One key to victory as Savea saw it, was the analysis done in the wake of the Mbombela defeat.

The All Blacks looked like they were well beaten last week and failed to offer much, if anything, in attack.

But a deeper review revealed to the players that they made a small number of basic errors that were relatively easy to fix.

"Last week it felt like we were suffocated and felt there was a brick wall," Savea said.

"We reviewed the clips and Foz identified a few critical things that we needed to work on and actually when we saw it, it was quite evident and that was some of where we executed today.

All Blacks with the Freedom Cup after winning the match during the South Africa Springboks v New Zealand All Blacks rugby union test match at Ellis Park. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

"We knew we had to perform and front up. We knew they were going to drive and come at us. It felt like we nullified that a wee bit. We got to play a little bit of our game. I am just pleased after everything that has been going on, to come away and get the win.

"We always believe in each other, but in the last couple of weeks this team has been through some adversity and I feel like life and in sport, when you go through adversity, it brings the best out of people."

The All Blacks' unity and desire to play for each other was most evident in the final quarter when, they found themselves behind for the first time and reduced to 14 men with Beauden Barrett yellow carded.

The momentum was all with the Springboks and their comeback had brought the crowd back to life and it felt when the Boks went 23-21 head, that they were going to charge over the top of the All Blacks.

Sam Cane(C) of New Zealand lifting the cup after winning the match during the South Africa Springboks v New Zealand All Blacks rugby union test match at Ellis Park. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

But a tactically astute decision by Foster to take off Sam Cane and replace him with Quinn Tupaea so the All Blacks could defend their backfield, gave them a second wind and they managed to score two tries against the odds.

"We talked a lot about being calm in those situations and the tone of our voices and how we deliver the messages," says Savea.

"When this team is calm and fluent then we play some of our best footy. As leaders we talked about that and there were moment where it could have gone either way. Our leaders stood up today and our young leaders as well.

"It is a start. The boys are chuffed to get the job done but in the back of my mind, it is just a start and hopefully we can build on this and take confidence what we have done and Jason has done an amazing job in directing our forward pack. But it is only a start."