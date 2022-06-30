Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Ireland: Scott Barrett's move to No 6 is the latest in history of eyebrow-raising positional changes

3 minutes to read
Crusaders standout Leicester Fainga'anuku is set to become the latest All Blacks debutant. Video / All Blacks

Crusaders standout Leicester Fainga'anuku is set to become the latest All Blacks debutant. Video / All Blacks

Winston Aldworth
By
Winston Aldworth

Head of Sport

In the modern era, the All Blacks have built a rich history of shifting players around positions in crucial matches.

All Blacks lock Scott Barrett, who was named to start at No 6 against Ireland

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.