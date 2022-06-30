Crusaders standout Leicester Fainga'anuku is set to become the latest All Blacks debutant. Video / All Blacks

In the modern era, the All Blacks have built a rich history of shifting players around positions in crucial matches.

All Blacks lock Scott Barrett, who was named to start at No 6 against Ireland this Saturday, is the latest eyebrow-raising positional move.

But there have been some notable calamities along the way.

Christian Cullen — RWC 1999

The grandaddy of them all. Stacked with brilliant options in the outside backs and with a midfield that never settled after the departure of Frank Bunce and Walter Little, coach John Hart shifted electrifying fullback Christian Cullen to centre. This made room for Tana Umaga to start on one wing, Jonah Lomu on the other and Jeff Wilson at fullback. What could possibly go wrong?

Leon MacDonald to centre — RWC 2003

He's a fullback, but let's put him at centre. What could possibly go wrong?

Mils Muliana to centre — 2007

Mils Muliaina in 2007. Photo / Photosport

The selecting from a squad so ridiculously talented that no one batted an eyelid when Ma'a Nonu was left at home, Graham Henry figured: He's a fullback, but let's put him at centre. What could possibly go wrong?

Stephen Donald at 12 — Tri-Nations 2009

With Luke McAlister and Conrad Smith out injured, Graham Henry went for a classic five-eighths pairing, popping Stephen Donald into the No 12 jersey alongside Dan Carter in 10. Thank you very much, said South Africa on their way to a bruising 32-29 victory that sealed the Tri-Nations title.

Jerome Kaino to lock — Ireland 2016

With pretty muich a decade as the world's best No 6 under his belt, Jerome Kaino made his first appearance as a lock against Ireland in a low-key, what-could-go-wrong, tour warm-up match against Ireland in Chicago. Shifting a bloke between lock and second row against Ireland? Sounds familiar...

Scott Barrett at blindside — RWC 2019

Scott Barrett playing at blindside for the All Blacks against England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Getty

We've been here before. At the last Rugby World Cup, there murmerings that Sam Whitelock's form should have had him out of the starting line up and Scott Barrett in as lock. Steve Hansen stuck by the two-time World Cup winner at lock, and popped Barrett in at No 6. England were on such a tear that Barrett's inclusion in an unfamiliar jersey was probably neither here nor there.

It's not all bad...

The list of successful positional shifts is short but features a couple of All Black greats.

Michael Jones to the blindside

With the arrival of Josh Kronfeld in the top flight and the aging of his own frame, the reigning champ of the No 7 jersey shifted to the other side of the scrum. Michael Jones reinvented his game and realigned the ribs of many an opponent along the way.

Tana Umaga to centre

From powerhouse wing to powerhouse centre. Some worried he wouldn't have the knack for distribution required at No 13 — he had it in spades and proved to be a great captain and defensive fulcrum. Ma'a Nonu followed a similar path.