Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Ireland roundtable: What happens to Ian Foster if the All Blacks lose?

5 minutes to read
Ian Foster post-game. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Ian Foster post-game. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

NZ Herald

NZME's stable of experts answer all the big questions ahead of the All Blacks' final test against Ireland tonight.

The storyline I'm most interested in for the All Blacks' series decider against Ireland is....

Liam Pure and simple this week. The result, and the nature of the All Blacks performance. Both of which carry potentially career-defining ramifications.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.