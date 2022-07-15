Ian Foster post-game. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

NZME's stable of experts answer all the big questions ahead of the All Blacks' final test against Ireland tonight.

The storyline I'm most interested in for the All Blacks' series decider against Ireland is....

Liam Napier: Pure and simple this week. The result, and the nature of the All Blacks performance. Both of which carry potentially career-defining ramifications.

Jason Pine: One that won't play out for several months. When these two teams meet at the 2023 Rugby World Cup (which they're highly likely to do), what impact will this series have on that knockout game?

Christopher Reive: The 'bounce back factor' - how are the All Blacks going to respond after not just dropping the test but the way it was officiated? And how do Ireland respond after a famous win like that? Whoever does it better probably wins this test.

If the All Blacks lose, Ian Foster's position as coach is ....

Napier: Under huge threat, though that probably needs to be broadened out to include his coaching team. NZ Rugby is unlikely to make a move before the next two-test South African tour but in the scenario of one win from their past five tests, public pressure will be deafening.

Pine: Going to be a major talking point on my Newstalk ZB radio show on Sunday.

Reive: Heavily scrutinised – the public and pundits call for blood – but ultimately safe. It would come as a surprise if Foster was given the old heave ho 14 months out from the World Cup. At this point, NZR have made their choice; it's time to ride it out and let the chips fall where they may.

Sam Cane. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

If the All Blacks win, Ian Foster's position as coach is...

Napier: Safer, depending on the performance, for a short period at least. But I still believe the South African tour will be the ultimate tipping point one way or the other.

Pine: Going to be a major talking point on my Newstalk ZB radio show on Sunday.

Reive: Safe as houses and slightly less scrutinised, but there are still echoes of those who believe NZR need to take a Razor to their ties with Foster and that there is a better option out there – such has been the story of Foster's tenure at the helm.

Ireland will win the series if....

Napier: They replicate last week's performance - there's no need to alter that blueprint. Ireland are a settled, quality, confident side under Andy Farrell. That confidence only grows from their starts. Last week they scored three minutes in and never looked back.

Pine: They can do what they did last weekend, but against an All Blacks side with their backs to the wall and the weight of a nation behind them. There's no doubt the Irish have what it takes to beat New Zealand, but can they do it in the biggest game the ABs have played in New Zealand for five years?

Reive: The key for Ireland is to win the collision and slow the All Blacks down, and use their kicking game to win the territory battle. Basically, a repeat of last weekend. The All Blacks back line is built to attack at pace – the inclusion of Will Jordan starting on the wing a clear indication they will be trying to use speed as a weapon; Ireland can't let them do that.

Angus Ta'avao of the All Blacks is injured as referee Jaco Peyper talks to captain Sam Cane during the International Test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Ireland. Photo / Getty Images.

The second test was a shambolic spectacle of rugby. Saturday night's game will be better if...

Napier: Some common sense returns around the ruling of cards. By all means attempt to make rugby as safe as possible but no matter how the game is policed it is impossible to rid it of accidental collisions. Angus Ta'avao had .54 seconds to react last week. It's highly debatable whether he even attempted a tackle. At present there is no semblance of balance to officiating these incidents.

Pine: The cards stay in Wayne Barnes' pocket.

Reive: Both sides can keep their discipline in check. As ridiculous as some of them are, rules are rules and you can't blame the referees for officiating the game to them. Fewer cards would be a nice start, but a game that actually has some flow to it rather than stoppages every few minutes would be a big improvement.

Predictions for the match?

Napier: All Blacks by three.

Pine: I feel like there's simply too much at stake for the All Blacks to lose this game. History shows they normally rebound from defeat with a statement performance, which I expect to happen here. ABs by 10.

Reive: As fun as it is to imagine the aftermath of the All Blacks losing a series at home to Ireland (just think of the chaotic takes we might get), I don't see that happening. If the All Blacks can keep all their players on the pitch, they should be able to break down and see off this very good Irish side.