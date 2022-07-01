The All Blacks face Ireland. Photo / Getty Images

The Herald's rugby writers tackle the big issues ahead of the All Blacks' opening test against Ireland.

Biggest All Blacks concern ahead of Ireland test?

Liam Napier: It all starts up front. Major questions linger over the All Blacks tight five, particularly the front row. Ireland bring props Tadhg Furlong and Cian Healy who can do it all. Can the All Blacks match them at the scrums and around the park?

Elliott Smith: Same as when they walked off the field last year. Have they found a way to combat the strangulating defence of some of the big Northern Hemisphere sides and can they break the gainline on their own?

Given there'll be only one newbie starting on Saturday, the squad is largely similar to November, so it's time to resit the exam and see what they've learned.

Alice Soper: You can no longer call the Irish a bogey team and instead have to acknowledge the rivalry that's been established between the sides.

Ireland have brought a disruptive physicality to the All Blacks in their last matchups and with the architect of that, Andy Farrell, now their head coach, they'll only be looking to build on that from here. How the All Blacks handle the Irish rush defence will be telling as to whether the lessons have been learnt from last year's northern tour.

Jason Pine: A severely disrupted buildup. Much as everyone in the camp has gone out of their way to insist the week hasn't been any different from usual, the physical absence of head coach Ian Foster and two of his assistants (and latterly three with Greg Feek a Thursday casualty), is anything but ideal. Add to that three players being ruled out, two of whom would definitely have started this test, and there have been a few too many speedbumps for All Blacks fans to feel totally comfortable.

Covid-affected All Blacks coach Ian Foster talks to the media via a video conference. Photo / Getty Images

Strongest reason to feel optimistic?

LN: Amid all the Covid disruptions that this week ruled out three players and three coaches, the All Blacks project a picture of calm. Ireland in Dublin are a different beast, too. They have never beaten the All Blacks in New Zealand. It's important that doesn't change.

ES: The Eden Park factor — the unbeaten record over the last 28 years there. It's the spiritual home of the All Blacks and them starting the series here is possibly strategic in setting up the series for New Zealand. Also, Aaron Smith didn't play that test last year in Dublin and Beauden Barrett went off with a head knock so while the problems were up front the backs weren't at full noise either.

AS: Eden Park is the 16th man on the field, this fortress giving the All Blacks an extra boost. The unbeaten record to defend and some points for the forward pack to prove means there's plenty of motivation to get stuck in.

The All Blacks can also take confidence after the Irish performance against the Māori All Blacks. While it was a fairly experimental team fielded, it showed that perhaps the form displayed in the Irish domestic competition isn't translating to the international stage.

JP: The Eden Park fortress. The last time anyone beat the All Blacks there, Jim Bolger was Prime Minster, Wet Wet Wet were number on the charts and Ardie Savea hadn't yet turned one. Ain't gonna happen.

Beauden Barrett in action against Ireland in last year's match in Dublin. Photo / Getty Images

Who is the All Blacks' most valuable player?

LN: Beauden Barrett. Give him front-foot ball and watch him shine. He also assumes greater responsibility in an inexperienced backline. Samisoni Taukeiaho's dynamic ball carrying presence off the bench could play a pivotal role too.

ES: Sam Cane. These are the sort of games that Richie McCaw would basically take the side on his shoulders and will them to the finish line. After an injury hampered 2021, the 2020 New Zealand player of the year has the ability to do likewise and underline his class.

AS: With Covid disrupting the lead-up to this test, the leadership of veteran Sam Whitelock will be key to any potential success.

He will have been one of the calm heads to set the tone in the prep this week and the All Blacks will be looking to him to recreate his Super Rugby finals form to cause the good type of trouble at lineout time.

The Irish will be physical and so the All Blacks need a player like Whitelock to lead by example and shoulder the challenge at the breakdown.

If Whitelock has a good game, the All Blacks will have a good game — simple as that.

JP: Beauden Barrett. Field position is going to be key in this entire series. Barrett needs to steer this team around the paddock, keep Ireland pushed back and ignite the backline when the chance arises, as well as kicking his goals (unless his brother gets that gig). Either way, if Beauden outplays Johnny Sexton, the ABs will probably win.

All Black captain Sam Cane. Photo / Getty Images

How many matches do the All Blacks need to win across the next five tests (three against Ireland, two against South Africa) for this to be considered a good start to the season?

LN: Four would be an exceptional result. Setting aside Ireland, you cannot underestimate the challenge of playing two tests against the world champion Boks at altitude. That ranks among the toughest touring challenges in world rugby. Three is the minimum expectation. Any loss to Ireland at home will hurt.

ES: Four. Any less and it means they've dropped at least one of the series (if you conclude the South African matches are a series in themselves). Three might be acceptable based on the way the games play out (with close losses), but four to stamp their mark on the world game would announce themselves back to rugby's top table.

AS: Well, history tells we tend to take issue with anything less than a perfect record. The public might let you drop one but not two and definitely not back-to-back losses.

However, this is no soft start, Ireland and South Africa are a couple of excellent sides for the All Blacks to grade themselves on. I would call 2/3 against Ireland and 1/2 against South Africa for a total of 3/5 a good start.

JP: Four. There was widespread concern when the All Blacks lost three of their 15 tests in 2021, so losing two of the first five this year would definitely sound some alarm bells.

Whatever happens, they simply must win the Irish series because defeat at home really would set a rather large cat among some very skittery pigeons.