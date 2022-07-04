Winston Aldworth ranks the teams after the weekend of international footy. Photos / Getty

OPINION:

World rugby's top 10 teams were in action over the weekend. Here's how their performances rated.

10. England

World Rugby ranking: 5

Result: Lost to Australia 28-30, in Perth

Before the match: "There will be really hard, flat tracks and abusive crowds. They are in the face, the Australians," said England's coach Eddie Jones, who is in fact Australian.

The performance: On the night, everyone was "in the face". Shoving blokes in the face, pulling them by the hair and generally being a nuisance is all very on-brand for grizzled England packs. But having milked the red card, failure to put the game away suggests a lack of cutting edge and execution.

Verdict: Welcome home, Eddie.

9. Scotland

World Rugby ranking: 7

Result: Lost 18-26 to Argentina, in San Salvador de Jujuy.

Before the match: "It gives us an opportunity to look at more players that perhaps wouldn't have got into the Six Nations squad," said coach Gregor Townsend when he named a tour squad rich in names you've never heard of.

The performance: Flat in the first 40 minutes, they rallied late but could have no beef with Argentina's victory.

Verdict: Will fancy their chance of regrouping and bagging a win in one of the remaining tests.

8. Japan

Dylan Cretin of France is tackled by Keita Inagaki of Japan. Photo / Getty

World Rugby ranking: 10

Result: Lost to France 23-42, in Toyota

Before the match: Coach Jamie Joseph said Covid-19 disruptions had left his side "clearly behind" their rivals. And then right on cue first five-eighths Takuya Yamasawa tested positive the day before the match.

The performance: With nine debutants, the Japanese gave Joseph's gameplan a good crack: "Keep the ball in play and attack them at every opportunity," the boss had said. But they couldn't match the French for quality.

Verdict: Joseph's efforts to develop squad depth ahead of the RWC could lead to a right-old kicking at Twickenham in November.

7. Ireland

World Rugby ranking: 4

Result: Lost 19-42 to the All Blacks, at Eden Park

Before the match: "You can get $3.70 on Ireland to win in a head-to-head bet," said the people at the TAB.

The performance: Roared into the first 10 minutes like manic Irish sides of old when faced with black jerseys. Were quashed and faded after that like those sides did, too.

Verdict: "Thank you very much," said the people at the TAB.

6. France

World Rugby ranking: 2

Result: Beat Japan 42-23, in Toyota

Before the match: Coach Fabien Galthie rested a host of big names. He's got squad depth for next year's Rugby World Cup in mind, but has even grander ambitions for the world's No 2 ranked team: "It is so important to remain at the top. Not just this year, but we need to stay there for the next 10 years."

The performance: After a scratchy first 40 minutes scores were tied 13-13, quality showed in the second half.

Verdict: The French will be slick in this weekend's second, and final, test.

5. Argentina

Argentina celebrate beating Scotland. Photo / Getty

World Rugby ranking: 8

Result: Beat Scotland 26-18, in San Salvador de Jujuy.

Before the match: Coach Michael Cheika's first game in charge was also Los Pumas' first home match since August 2019. He has European club riches from which to select his squad.

The performance: Cheika channeled Baz-ball in post-match comments: "At times we stopped taking risks and I want the team to be encouraged to play, without thinking so much about the result."

Verdict: A result's a result, Michael.

4. Wales

World Rugby ranking: 9

Result: Lost to South Africa 29-32, at Loftus Versfeld.

Before the match: How does a team go from losing to Italy at home three months ago to almost beating the Boks at altitude?

The performance: Epic effort for a side few pundits would back to trouble the World Champions. The tourists battled bravely to the end despite being reduced to 12 men by a yellow-card frenzy late in the show.

Verdict: The weight of 58 years since their last win over the Boks proved too heavy.

3. South Africa

World Rugby ranking: 1

Result: Beat Wales 32-29 at Loftus Versfeld

Before the match: World Champions, at home. Say no more.

The performance: The Boks' inability to put away the Village Idiots might raise eyebrows, but the tourists were well up for this challenge. Keen Bok-watchers will have noted the way their forwards ground their way back into the match from being 18-3 down at halftime. The winning penalty came after the hooter.

Verdict: Strong shoulders; cool heads; tournament-winning footy.

2. All Blacks

The All Blacks celebrate a try against Ireland. Photo / Photosport

World Rugby ranking: 3

Result: Beat Ireland 42-19, at Eden Park

Before the match: With coaching staff and player ranks slammed by Covid-19, there was a definite scratchiness in the national mood going into the Eden Park opener.

The performance: Exactly what you'd want. The All Blacks were dominant against a tough opponent, but with enough loose patches to keep Ian Foster busy at the whiteboard.

Verdict: Normal transmission kind of resuming.

1. Australia

World Rugby ranking: 6

Result: Beat England 30-28, in Perth.

Before the match: "The honour of representing our country is a massive motivating factor and we'll be doing everything we can to put in a performance that makes all Australians proud," said Australia's proud coach Dave Rennie, who is from Upper Hutt.

The performance: The Wallabies showed plenty of character against the bruising tourists, playing with 14 men for 46 minutes after lock Darcy Swain landed a red card for headbutting Jonny Hill. Swain's red-mist card was all his own fault, but before that the Aussies had been resolute and plucky as Lady Luck kicked them hard early: They lost No 10 Quade Cooper during the warm-up, fullback Tom Banks shortly after kickoff and prop Alan Alaatoa to a head knock.

Verdict: Australia advancing.