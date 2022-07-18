Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport

Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport

A former New Zealand Rugby communications manager has criticised the All Blacks' "muddied approach" in the way they have communicated with their fans and dealt with the media during the series defeat to Ireland.

Writing on social-media platform LinkedIn, communications consultant Mike Jaspers highlighted the late cancellation of the normal Sunday post-test media conference after last weekend's defeat. This is a gathering where All Black coaches usually share with the public their views on the match.

"I feel for All Blacks coach Ian Foster, but really in the depths of a crisis the correct comms approach is not to duck the difficult questions unless you really are hanging up your boots. And I doubt he is."

Jaspers, who also worked as chief press secretary for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, said it was a mistake for Foster to tell journalists as he later stepped on the team bus that he had "no idea" why Sunday's press conference had been cancelled.

"Then NZR boss Mark Robinson issues that media statement effectively announcing a review. Or something more. It all fuels speculation."

All Blacks coach Ian Foster looks on as players warm up ahead of Saturday's test. Photo / Getty Images

Jaspers said the All Blacks coach "should have fronted and delivered the mea culpa, acknowledged the hurt, talked about letting down the jersey and the fans, the lessons to be learned, we've been through dark days before etc and his determination to right the ship".

"Fighting talk. Fronting up. That's what fans want to see and hear.

"Now we have this muddied approach where no one is quite sure what happens next. Losing is bad enough. Indecision is fatal on the field, and off the field equally damaging for fans, the brand and the morale of the team."

Former TVNZ journalist Jaspers, who also worked in communications for the 2011 Rugby World Cup organisation, said "if you don't fill the vacuum someone else will".