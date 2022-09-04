Impressive All Blacks earn revenge over Argentina with a staggering 53 - 3 win. Video / Sky Sport

A young, emerging and impressive front row, the work of forwards coach Jason Ryan and the most intense training week in a decade have been labelled as the keys to the All Blacks emphatic victory in Hamilton.

While there were improvements across the board, both collectively and individually and a vastly improved kicking game, the All Blacks players and Argentina coach Michael Cheika identified the superior physical approach the home side brought as the difference between the two teams.

As Chieka put it: "We lost the physicality. Pure and simple. You have to own that. You lose the physicality and you lose the game."

For veteran lock Brodie Retallick, who was making his first appearance since breaking his cheekbone in the third test against Ireland, the difference is vast between where the All Blacks were in July, and where they are now in terms of their general set-piece work, aggression and effectiveness in the collisions, and ability to use their muscularity to damage teams.

New Zealand's Jordie Barrett is airborne as he scores a try during the Rugby Championship test match between the All Blacks and Argentina in Hamilton. Photo / AP

He says the arrival of young props Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax as well as the contributions being made by Fletcher Newell and George Bower have given the All Blacks greater ball-carrying power and more presence across the field.

He also felt that the 53-3 victory was the result of one of the best training weeks he'd experienced in his 10 years with the All Blacks.

"I think even though the job didn't get done last week, the last three or four games there has been periods that have been really good," he said.

"The work we have been doing around the maul defence and with our own maul, and the kick variation to find space and apply pressure. I have been here 10 years and I think this was the most intense and accurate training week I have been part of. The boys are really buying into what Joe [Schmidt], Fozzie [Ian Foster], Jason and Stormy [Scott McLeod] are bringing."

As he has been most of this season and particularly in the last few tests, Samisoni Taukei'aho was again one of the best performers for the All Blacks, with his accuracy at set piece, desire to carry the ball and ferocious leg drive all notable features.

His work-rate was through the roof, too, and the All Blacks now appear to have one of the most dynamic and destructive hookers in the world game.

New Zealand's Rieko Ioane dives across the line to score a try during the Rugby Championship test match between the All Blacks and Argentina. Photo / AP.

"Playing at the Chiefs with him I always knew how big and strong he was at carrying the ball," said Retallick.

"His set-piece work has come along massively, and I think as we saw if you put the ball in his hands he goes forward nine times out of 10, if not 10 times."

As for Taukei'aho, he said he's beginning to get used to the pace and intensity of test football since making his test debut on the same ground last year against Fiji.

"Test football is a lot different to any level of rugby. The lights are a bit brighter, things move a bit quicker and you have to adjust to what you see and I am just lucky that I have got really good personnel, really good rugby players around me who help me and make my life a lot easier.

"Playing for the All Blacks is the dream for every single kid in New Zealand. We take it week by week but sometimes you pinch yourself, because you are playing with quality players and some really amazing players have gone before you in the front row."