Argentina No 8 rugby player Pablo Matera shoves All Black Dane Coles after the match. Video / Sky Sport

Puma's No8 Pablo Matera capped off a night to forget by refusing to shake All Blacks replacement hooker Dane Coles' hand following Argentina's 53-3 loss in Hamilton.

Coles took the field in the 62nd minute as a replacement for starting hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho and was in the heart of the action during a few late-match shoving matches with the Pumas.

Matera's frustrations boiled over past the final whistle when the sides assembled for the post-game handshakes.

When the All Blacks hooker went to shake Matera's hand he found himself reaching for thin air and instead received a firm shove to the shoulder by the South American loose forward.

It's unclear what upset Matera, but in the dying stages of the match the Pumas star reacted strongly to some words that appeared to come from replacement Coles - a reputed on-field trash talker - as a scuffle broke out between the two teams.

This fairly innocuous clean-out from Dane Coles seems to be where he first caught the ire of Pablo Matera, with the Argentinian offering a few words of advice in the follow-up. Doesn't seem to be a whole lot in it... 🤷‍♂️ #NZLvARG #AllBlacks #LosPumas pic.twitter.com/xUhfMaJ90t — Tom Vinicombe (@TomVinicombe) September 3, 2022

The All Blacks claimed seven tries in all to complete the bonus-point victory that revives their Rugby Championship hopes. Two of those tries came while the All Blacks were reduced to 14 men following Fletcher Newell's yellow card to emphasise their total dominance.

The absolutely fantastic Pablo Martera vs grumpy Dane Coles in the immediate-after-game-hand-shake-line-up.



No love lost between those two, at all.



Real, hard won passion from all involved.



GREAT to see! — Tony McAuliffe (@PortCampbell) September 3, 2022

The win propelled the All Blacks to the top of the Rugby Championship standings, where they'll remain after the Wallabies were soundly beaten by the Springboks at Sydney.