Pumas players celebrate after their victory over the Wallabies. Photo / Getty

Liam Napier runs through four Pumas threats for the All Blacks ahead of the first test in Christchurch on Saturday.

Kicking game

Perhaps it's linked to football's popularity in Argentina but the Pumas, dating back to the great Hugo Porta, have always embraced a strong kicking game. While attacking flamboyance has flourished in recent years, the Pumas outside backs' pace and ball skills are matched by their aerial ability. Three tries in the record victory against the Wallabies in San Juan came directly from kicks. The All Blacks are, therefore, preparing to walk from one aerial assault against the Springboks to the next this weekend. The Pumas also lead the Rugby Championship in line breaks and tries.

Cheika factor

For better or worse, Michael Cheika is well-known to New Zealand rugby followers. He led the Wallabies to the 2015 World Cup final and three victories from 14 attempts against the All Blacks during his turbulent six-year Australian tenure. The former Randwick loose forward moved from Pumas assistant to head coach this year and recruited Christchurch-born former Kiwis back rower David Kidwell, who ditched the Parramatta Eels to assume Argentina's defence brief, and Felipe Contepomi in the new-look team to add another layer of intrigue this week.

Argentina head coach Michael Cheika. Photo / Getty

Belief

If there's one element to be gleaned from the Pumas' historic upset over the All Blacks two years ago in Sydney it's they are a formidable beast when you allow their belief to grow. Fuelled by a stirring, suffocating defensive effort, their 25-15 victory over Ian Foster's All Blacks stunned the rugby world. The longer Argentina compete with the All Blacks this weekend, the more they will believe they can replicate that feat. Three comfortable victories for the All Blacks since then suggests success away from home, on a freezing night in Christchurch, is a tall order, though.

Pablo power

Sam Cane noted earlier this week that Pumas veteran Pablo Matera consistently produces his best against the All Blacks. Matera's one-season stint with the Crusaders may give him some inside oil on what to expect from the All Blacks lineout and forward pack, too, given Jason Ryan's recent ascent to the national team. "I anticipate he'll be looking forward to this one," Cane said. "It's almost a bit of a second homecoming. He's a special player, a heck of an athlete. He's pretty much got it all in terms of a loose forward. He's not their captain anymore but he's a spiritual leader in their squad. He's consistently played some of his best footy against the All Blacks so we'll do our best to stop him."