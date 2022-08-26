Voyager 2022 media awards
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Argentina: Liam Napier - The four big threats the Pumas pose to the All Blacks

Liam Napier
3 mins to read
Pumas players celebrate after their victory over the Wallabies. Photo / Getty

Liam Napier runs through four Pumas threats for the All Blacks ahead of the first test in Christchurch on Saturday.

Kicking game

Perhaps it's linked to football's popularity in Argentina but the Pumas, dating back