The All Blacks selectors have painted a stubborn picture as they seek swift redemption. Photo / Getty

Ian Foster knows subscribing to the scarce theory that you don't change a losing team will only incite the increasingly frustrated masses. By sticking with their same starting side for their third successive test, the All Blacks selectors have painted a stubborn picture as they seek swift redemption against the Pumas in Hamilton.

While there are four notable changes on the bench, where Beauden Barrett and Brodie Retallick return from injury, Dalton Papali'i and Dane Coles are recalled and Codie Taylor is the major causality, unflinching faith is maintained in many who failed to guide the All Blacks through their defining last quarter collapse in Christchurch last week.

Wielding the selection axe is easiest way to pressure incumbents and drive accountability.

The All Blacks have instead opted for the alternate route – to reject the cosmetic approach in favour of attempting to polish struggling combinations as they face a must-win match in the context of their Rugby Championship hopes and, indeed, the revived scrutiny on Foster's troubled tenure.

"For those that want blood I guess we haven't given it, have we? The message is that we've been pretty ruthless and hard on ourselves behind the scenes," Foster said.

"We are hurting with where the team is at but if we dwell too much on that and play under fear you restrict your options and don't get your game going.

"We think the best way to build the confidence in those key pressure moments is to put the guys out there that have felt it and now we've talked about some different solutions so we're backing that.

"There's always pressure on individuals when they run out in a black jersey and we're expecting a response in that particular area."

Ian Foster speaks to the media. Photo / Mike Scott

Despite their dire run of form – two wins from the last eight tests – the All Blacks are effectively entrusting the same players to lose to learn while others remain on the outer.

If this approach does not deliver immediate rewards this weekend, Foster opens himself up to further criticism of maintaining blind faith and dodging difficult selection decisions.

The All Blacks believe they dominated the first half in Christchurch. They look to their powerful scrum and a maul that claimed the opening try and say they didn't capitalise on those efforts; that their poor discipline and familiar frustrations at the breakdown kept the Pumas in the contest.

Substituting in-form starting hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho early in the second half was a clear mistake but the All Blacks project confidence many supporters at this point do not share that they can amend their late lineout issues, apply the same early set piece pressure and this time not crumble in the closing stages.

That the All Blacks managed three points in the second half underlines their struggles to vary their game enough to break the staunch Pumas defence.

"As a group we're showing a lot of faith in this XV," Foster said. "We signalled early that we need to grow combinations. Our hunch is to go with a group that is working hard at the moment, slowly building. I think there's enough evidence that we're getting there in many parts of our game but it's actually growing that confidence when we get into the tail end and being consistently strong.

"It's an area great All Blacks teams have always been good in - that last 15 minutes of backing themselves and doing the right thing. We got it right in South Africa, and we got it wrong in Christchurch."

Scott Barrett is tackled by two Pumas defenders. Photo / Photosport

Jason Ryan's introduction as forwards coach and Joe Schmidt assuming charge of the attack has exposed the All Blacks to significant change in the past month. In an ideal world they would have time to bed in those changes but with results spiralling out of control, there is no such leniency at this point.

"It's tricky, not easy," Foster said. "There's definitely some new voices and we're looking at a few new methods behind the scenes. I'm excited about that and have enjoyed the trend of where we're going but it always has to result in results. That's the market that we're in.

"When you look at the new voices in the coaching group that's probably one reason we haven't made many changes on the park. We didn't want to change all the variables. We feel we need to cement some things we're doing now.

"We're as frustrated as everyone with last week because it was a game we felt we did enough to put ourselves in a winning position and we weren't ruthless enough to do it so there's a few issues there.

"We should have been good enough to push through and win it. We weren't. We clearly got a bit flustered under pressure and it narrowed down some of our options. On field we've got to get better than that.

"We're going to get those same sorts of pictures this week so we'll see how much we've grown."

Time is fast running out for Foster's All Blacks to achieve the oft-mentioned notions of growing, developing, rebuilding. Results must now come, or the only place to turn will be personnel changes.

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (c), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Dane Coles, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Brodie Retallick, Dalton Papali'i, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Quinn Tupaea.