Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Argentina: Gregor Paul - The big unknowns in Ian Foster's All Blacks team

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
All Blacks coach Ian Foster has stuck with the same starting XV that lost to the Pumas. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

There are, depending on what arrangements are struck next year, 12 tests left before the All Blacks kick-off their 2023 World Cup campaign against France.

And now that Ian Foster has, for the second

