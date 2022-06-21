Newly named All Black Leicester Fainga'anuku and team mate David Havili, talk training camp and the up coming game against the Irish. Video / NZ Herald / Suppiled

The All Blacks 36-man squad assembled in Auckland yesterday ahead of their first test series of the year.

They had their first full training session of the season with Blues and Crusaders players joining up, before donning the black jersey and taking official photos.

New Zealand Rugby shared a video of day one including a glimpse of newcomer Roger Tuivasa-Sheck getting his first All Blacks kit and Ardie Savea getting a spray on his arms ahead of photos.

Leicester Fainga'anuku, one of the six new faces in the squad, said he was star-struck on day one as they build up to the first test against Ireland on July 2.

"It's been surreal. A bit star-struck at first. But have been settling in with the warmth and open arms of the boys. I'm just really excited to be here. Truly grateful and ready to get into my work," the Crusaders winger said.

"I've got guys here that I'm eager to learn and make lifelong friends. And at the same time they're doing to same to me. Welcoming me and making sure I feel welcomed here and at home."

It's also the first look at the new All Blacks jersey with French sponsor Altrad, seen worn by the Black Ferns in recent matches.

The All Blacks head to Kerikeri today where they will be based for the rest of the week including a Matariki public training on Friday.