Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks: Rating every player from the first five tests of 2022

Winston Aldworth
By
9 mins to read
The All Blacks celebrate after beating the Springboks in the second test. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks celebrate after beating the Springboks in the second test. Photo / Photosport

Winston Aldworth rates every All Black who featured in the first five tests of the year.

Nepo Laulala

That offload! Under your own posts! Had the misfortune to be immediately isolated and targeted by the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.