All Blacks prop Ofa Tuungafasi plays surprise role in local football game

Ofa Tuungafasi. Photo / Photosport

Not having a game scheduled this weekend didn't stop All Blacks and Blues prop Ofa Tuungafasi from getting out on the paddock to compete, although the code was a change of pace.

The 29-year-old was rolled out at right back for the West Coast Rangers Football Club this weekend, playing for the side's seventh division team, the Dribbling Gannets, in a 7-4 loss to Albany.

The Blues were without a game this weekend as the Chiefs and Crusaders battled in the Super Rugby Aotearoa finals, but are set to get back into action next weekend with the start of the Super Rugby Transtasman competition.

The Blues will begin their campaign with an away trip to Melbourne, where they will meet the Rebels next Saturday night. For the Blues, they'll be looking to move on from the disappointment of missing the final of the Aotearoa competition, while the Rebels will be looking to improve on their form from Super Rugby Australia.

The Rebels finished that season with three wins from their eight matches, through the majority of their losses were close games. Only once were they beaten by a margin greater than seven points, but finished fourth on the ladder – with the winless Waratahs at the foot.

The Blues finished with four wins from their eight matches, but three losses in their final five games saw them miss out on a spot in the final.