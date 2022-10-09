Anton Lienert-Brown returns to the All Blacks squad. Photosport

The bulk of the Rugby Championship squad has been retained as the All Blacks set their sights on the Northern Tour.

The squad features the return of 56-test midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown who has made a successful return to play following shoulder surgery. The 27-year-old is a timely addition to a midfield group which is missing Quinn Tupaea and Jack Goodhue due to injury.

While there is a combined 1362 test caps across this squad, a number of capped players will be given the opportunity to gain valuable experience on tour with the All Blacks XV.

Coached by Leon MacDonald, the squad is named tomorrow and will boost the depth in New Zealand's talent pool as Rugby World Cup 2023 approaches.

"The Northern Tour is always a highlight in the All Black calendar and this year is no exception," said coach Ian Foster.

"With less than a year till the start of the Rugby World Cup, this tour gives us another great opportunity to grow from where we finished the Rugby Championship. Experiencing big Test matches in the north is great preparation for what is to come in France next year.

"The addition of our All Blacks XV team will also help grow this experience across a wider group of players."

The All Blacks will have a three-day camp in Nelson this week before travelling to the northern hemisphere.

The 35-strong squad is as follows: (age, Super Rugby club, province, Test caps).

Forwards:

Hookers

Dane Coles (35, Hurricanes / Wellington, 84)

Samisoni Taukei'aho (25, Chiefs / Waikato, 17)

Codie Taylor (31, Crusaders / Canterbury, 72)

Props

George Bower (30, Crusaders / Otago, 19)

Ethan de Groot (24, Highlanders / Southland, 10)

Nepo Laulala (31, Blues / Counties Manukau, 42)

Tyrel Lomax (26, Hurricanes / Tasman, 20)

Fletcher Newell (22, Crusaders / Canterbury, 4)

Ofa Tu'ungafasi (30, Blues / Northland, 48)

Locks

Scott Barrett (28, Crusaders / Taranaki, 55)

Brodie Retallick (31, Chiefs / Hawke's Bay, 98)

Tupou Vaa'i (22, Chiefs / Taranaki, 15)

Samuel Whitelock (33, Crusaders / Canterbury, 140)

Loose Forwards

Sam Cane – Captain (30, Chiefs / Bay of Plenty, 85)

Shannon Frizell (28, Highlanders / Tasman, 21)

Akira Ioane (27, Blues / Auckland, 19)

Dalton Papali'i (24, Blues / Counties Manukau, 18)

Ardie Savea (28, Hurricanes / Wellington, 67)

Hoskins Sotutu (24, Blues / Counties Manukau, 12)

Backs:

Halfbacks

Finlay Christie (27, Blues / Tasman, 12)

Folau Fakatava (22, Highlanders / Hawke's Bay, 2)

Aaron Smith (33, Highlanders / Manawatu, 111)

First five-eighths

Beauden Barrett (31, Blues / Taranaki, 109)

Richie Mo'unga (28, Crusaders / Canterbury, 41)

Stephen Perofeta (25, Blues / Taranaki, 1)

Midfielders

Braydon Ennor (25, Crusaders / Canterbury, 5)

David Havili (27, Crusaders / Tasman, 21)

Rieko Ioane (25, Blues / Auckland, 56)

Anton Lienert-Brown (27, Chiefs / Waikato, 56)

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (29, Blues / Auckland, 2)

Outside backs

Jordie Barrett (25, Hurricanes / Taranaki, 45)

Caleb Clarke (23, Blues / Auckland, 11)

Leicester Fainga'anuku (22, Crusaders / Tasman, 2)

Will Jordan (24, Crusaders / Tasman, 21)

Sevu Reece (25, Crusaders / Tasman, 21)

Unavailable for selection due to injury - Ethan Blackadder, Jack Goodhue, Josh Lord, Joe Moody and Quinn Tupaea.