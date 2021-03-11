All Blacks legend Richie McCaw celebrates GODZone second placing with beer and pie alongside isport teammates

Richie McCaw enjoying a pie and beer after the GODzone race. Photo: Supplied / GODZone

All Blacks legend Richie McCaw has enjoyed his second placing at the GODZone race with one of the most Kiwi combinations of food and drink.

McCaw competed in the 666 km journey alongside isport teammates Dougal Allan, Simone Maier and Theo Wordsworth, finishing runners-up in the world's largest expedition adventure race, which concluded yesterday.

The 148-test former New Zealand skipper and his team crossed the line almost nine hours after Nathan Fa'ave, Sophie Hart, Chris Forne, and Stu Lynch of Avaya, who took victory.

But after indulging in the post-race pleasantries with wife Gemma and daughter Charlotte, a visibly wet and exhausted McCaw under gloomy clouds joined his teammates in two New Zealand classics – a cold beer and a warm meat pie.

It's a practice the now 40-year-old enjoyed many times after a gruelling rugby match, with beers often consumed in the locker room.

From left to right: Dougal Allan, Simone Maier, Theo Wordsworth and Richie McCaw. Photo: Supplied / GODZone

Team isport didn't exude such a calm nature during the final stage. McCaw admits he was a bit concerned they may make a mistake on the bikes through the forest.

"It's a relief to get it done finally," McCaw says.

"That last kayak section on Lake Taupō was great to get off the legs after that big trek in the Kaimanawa.

"I have to say it's nice to get to the finish line."

The runners-up had endured a back and forth battle with team Tiki Tour in the final six days of racing the Chapter 9 course.

"On the trek, Tiki Tour was running too hot for us to get in front of them, so we just bided our time," McCaw says.

"We both entered the Lake Taupō paddle leg simultaneously, but we gained and caught them up just before coming into the Kinloch transition this afternoon. I think they were a bit surprised by that and we just went for it."

Avaya's GODZone title is their fifth all-time.