Brad Weber. Photosport

Brad Weber has confirmed this season will be his last with the Chiefs.

The 18-test All Black halfback is heading overseas at the end of the year. French newspaper L’Equipe reported in January that Weber will join Top 14 side Stade Francais.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm that this season will be my last at the Gallagher Chiefs, a team that has meant so much to me and my family over the past 10 years,” Weber said in a statement.

Since his debut in 2014, Weber has been a crucial squad member, on and off the field, for the Chiefs. For the last three years, he has also assumed a joint-captaincy role alongside Sam Cane.

A reflection of Weber’s character is shown in his efforts to assist the Hawkes Bay region in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle’s devastation; making donations of $2 for every pass he makes in Super Rugby Pacific this season to the Hawkes Bay Foundation flood relief fund. Weber currently sits in the top eight for passes made in the competition, averaging 79.5 passes per 80 minutes, making this a quickly compounding fundraiser.

Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said: “Brad has been an integral player and leader in the Gallagher Chiefs. It’s never ideal when you lose players of his calibre, but it’s much easier to accept when they have given everything to the jersey, which Brad has done in spades.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him as a bloke. It’s a fantastic opportunity and he will go at the end of the season with our full backing.”

While confirming his move now, Weber is still completely focused on the job ahead with his Chiefs.

“I’m not done here just yet though; the goal is to win a championship this season, so I look forward to going out with a bang,” said Weber.

“I would have loved to see out my career at the Gallagher Chiefs but I am also very excited to try something different; taking on a new challenge in Europe, playing and living abroad.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved at the Chiefs Rugby Club during my time here and all the Gallagher Chiefs fans who have supported me over the last decade. I’ve genuinely loved every moment.”

Weber will co-captain the side on Saturday for their clash against the Hurricanes at FMG Stadium Waikato.