Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Alice Soper: Sports that are safe for transgender athletes are safe for everyone

Alice Soper
By
4 mins to read
Change is a constant part of sport - so open up and play on, writes Alice Soper. Photo / Getty

Change is a constant part of sport - so open up and play on, writes Alice Soper. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

This week, Sport New Zealand released its guiding principles on the inclusion of transgender people in community sport. This 25-page document laid out the considerations and steps sporting organisations could take to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport