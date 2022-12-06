Every New Zealander has the right to participate in sport, says Sport New Zealand's new guidelines. Photo / Benson Kua

Sport New Zealand has released new guidelines for the inclusion of transgender people in community sport, allowing athletes to compete in the gender they identify with.

The overarching principle of the guidelines is that “every New Zealander has the right to participate in sport and to be treated with respect, empathy and positive regard”.

Sport NZ’s guidelines were developed following engagement with transgender and sporting communities, academics, researchers and other advocacy groups.

The guidelines also include practical suggestions such as sports organisations and clubs developing inclusive facilities, such as bathroom facilities to ensure privacy and gender neutral uniforms.

It also suggests better education around using inclusive language.

Individual sports will be able to form their own transgender participation policy based on the guidelines.

Sport New Zealand CEO Raelene Castle. Photo / Dean Purcell

“This document provides guiding principles rather than rules or criteria, because it is not possible to provide a one-size-fits-all approach across every code,” said Sport NZ chief executive Raelene Castle.

“Different codes will require or want to take different approaches. Whatever approach is taken, it should reflect the guiding principles, because they are the baseline for supporting inclusion of transgender people in community sport.

“We do not expect every sports organisation at the community level to produce a specific policy on the inclusion of transgender people.

“Some national sports organisations have indicated they will take the lead around drafting policies and other material to support their regional partners, and those at the club and school level with the approach to transgender people.

“We look forward to taking an active role in working with sports organisations, as they progress this work. Because this represents a new way of working, we recognise it will be a learning process for everyone involved.”