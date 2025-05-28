“I honestly can’t think of anything more foolish than deliberately running straight into someone with no skill, no technique, and no concern for safety – with no real intention of playing the game properly or helping your team move the ball forward.
“That’s what rugby is supposed to be about. Getting the ball over the line, together.
“This kind of muppetry has to stop. It’s time for a bit of personal responsibility and common sense.”
Seymour highlighted the difference between rugby and events like “run it straight”.
“I had 13 seasons of rugby, two as captain, seven as a coach,” said Seymour. “When I say this whole ‘run it straight’ thing is total muppetry, I do have some idea what I’m talking about.
“Good rugby is about going into contact safely, getting your head in the right position, going low, wrapping up the legs, holding the player down, or getting back to your feet quickly so you can contest possession.
The death of Satterthwaite came after two “run it straight” events were hosted at West Auckland’s Trusts Arena last week by Australian-based Runit Championship League, with $20,000 cash for the winners.
Of the eight competitors at one event, three were forced to retire with injuries – two of whom showed signs of a concussion. That was after one of the first competitors in an earlier trial was knocked unconscious.
“The initial Runit trials were held at the Trusts Arena, but a contract had not been signed in relation to hosting the final event,” Trusts Arena’s general manager of community engagement Lynette Adams told the Herald.
“Following the trials, it was clear from commentary that there was overwhelming concern for the high-risk nature of the event.
“Safety of all participants at our venue is paramount and this activity presented safety considerations that we could not overlook.