The 19-year-old was with a group of friends on Sunday after celebrating a friend’s 21st birthday the night before.

“They just carried on celebrating, knew about the game, thought it’d be good fun to play,” his uncle said.

“It was just a freak accident and he hit his head.”

Satterthwaite said the group of young people became concerned while waiting for the ambulance to arrive, so decided to take their injured friend to the hospital themselves.

“They got concerned for he was conscious at the start, and he was talking to his friends, and then he just, as such, started going downhill.”

Palmerston North teen Ryan Satterthwaite died after suffering serious injuries in a "run it straight" game.

‘Run it straight’ has been touted as the world’s fiercest new combat sport and attempts to mirror the most physical collisions seen in rugby league, union and AFL matches weekly.

The controversial trend that has found popularity on social media involves two people running directly at each other, slamming into one another.

“Victory belongs to the one who dominates the collision”, one event promotes.

Satterthwaite’s death comes after two ‘run it straight’ events were hosted at West Auckland’s Trusts Arena last week by Australian-based Runit Championship League - with $20,000 cash on offer for the winners.

Manawatū police area commander Inspector Ross Grantham said while what happened on Sunday was “an impromptu game among friends, not a planned event”, the tragic outcome “does highlight the inherent safety concerns with such an activity”.

“We would urge anyone thinking about taking part in a game or event like this to consider the significant safety and injury risks.”

Grantham said while it was not a criminal matter, police would continue inquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

Of the eight competitors on Wednesday last week, three were forced to retire with injuries – two of whom showed signs of a concussion. Photo / Mike Scott

Peter Satterthwaite said it was heartwarming to see the number of people who turned up to say goodbye to Ryan at the hospital, including dozens of friends and colleagues from Mainfreight where he worked.

His life support was turned off on Monday.

“I really feel for all the boys there and what they’re going through, they shouldn’t have to go through that.

“It was nobody’s fault, just a little bit of fun that’s turned tragic”, he said.

After seeing reports of “run it straight” competitions in the media last week, Satterthwaite and his wife Jacinda both commented to each other that they thought someone was going to get hurt, but never expected it to be their nephew.

“It’s just a stupid idea”, he said.

The pair said their family want to warn others about the dangers of the trend and hope Ryan’s death can at least serve as a wake-up call.

“Just don’t do it. A little bit of fun has lifelong consequences.”

They say it’s “disgraceful” the events are being promoted as a sport, and are calling on the All Blacks, Warriors, and other high-profile sportspeople to publicly speak out against it.

“People don’t listen to us, we’re just Joe Bloggs, but they [the public] idolise our sportspeople.”

Ethan Manera New Zealand Herald journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 as a broadcast journalist and is interested in local issues, politics and property in the capital. Ethan can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.