Aaron Smith of the Highlanders looks on during the Super Rugby Pacific match between the Highlanders and the Blues at Forsyth Barr Stadium in 2022 in Dunedin. Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images

This weekend marks a sad milestone for the Highlanders as the locals farewell franchise legend Aaron Smith. There’s little doubt “Nuggy” is one of the greatest Highlanders of all time, if not one of the greatest All Black halfbacks of all time. Today on the Daily Agenda podcast Mike Lane and Manaia Stewart debate his position in the pantheon of Super Rugby and ask whether he is in fact the GOAT Super Rugby player.

Plus, with a chocka weekend of sporting action, the fellas preview all of the action across Union, League, NBA and more.

Finally, the team launch a brand new segment taking your feedback on all topics, sporting or otherwise, and unsurprisingly it goes sideways.

