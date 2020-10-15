'Absolutely ridiculous': Squash player's wild celebrations after beating Kiwi Paul Coll stuns fans and commentators

Kiwi world number five Paul Coll has missed out on the semifinals of the Egyptian Open after losing a marathon match against lively opponent Mostafa Asal, whose sportsmanship was questioned after an over-exuberant celebration.

Coll lost to the 18th ranked Asal 11-8, 9-11, 11-4, 3-11, 10-12 at the New Giza Sporting Club.

Asal, who hails from Cairo, was passionate and emotive throughout the match, and was even warned for unsportsmanlike conduct during the close contest.

After winning the match point, Asal broke into wild celebrations by removing his shirt and wristband, then throwing it into the crowd before dancing around in excitement.

"I don't know if we're in the European Championship here or a squash match," a commentator said, comparing the celebration to one of a footballer.

Fans on social media weren't too impressed either, with some saying it wasn't in the spirit of the sport.

"If the @PSAWorldTour let Asal get away without a fine then there isn't a hope for Squash," one fan wrote on Twitter. "Absolutely ridiculous. Very sad to see it."

Others questioned the safety of Asal's actions during a pandemic: "Should he be tossing a sweaty shirt & wristband into the crowd...during a pandemic?"

Asal was almost left embarrassed as officials reviewed a possible obstruction on Coll, but the point ultimately stood, with the Kiwi just missing out on progressing to the next round.

Earlier in the week, fellow Kiwi Joelle King lost in her third-round matchup against Salma Hany 6-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-7.

It was yet another feisty affair, with both players even exchanging strong words during the match.

But Hany was able to come back from losing the opening two games to move on to the next round.