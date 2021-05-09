A crying shame: Nudity, broken bottles and vomit at Christchurch hotel function after Chief's loss to Crusaders

The Chiefs were crushed in the final in Christchurch on Saturday night. Photo / Photosport

A post match event for defeated Super Rugby team the Chiefs ended with alleged nudity, vomiting and a trail of noisy carnage in a Christchurch hotel.

Just hours after the Crusaders took their fifth consecutive tournament title the losing team gathered for a function attended by the Chiefs players, staff and families.

It has been alleged that guests at the Novotel in Cathedral Square were kept awake much of the night as attendees - players and supporters - returned to the hotel.

They were reportedly seen naked and intoxicated in the hotel's corridors.

Stuff have reported there was a trail of broken bottles and vomit left behind by the "absolutely wasted" partygoers.

Guests complained about drunk people banging on the walls all night.

Champions! Crusaders captain Scott Barratt and coach Scott Robertson after their fifth consecutive title win on Saturday. Photo / Photosport

Chiefs management told Stuff they were "confident our people were not involved".

However, they were said to be taking the allegations "extremely seriously" and were looking into what happened at the hotel.

One guest who complained said the behaviour was "a bit pathetic really".

She told Stuff she complained to hotel staff twice after "players and supporters" returned to the hotel at 2.30am "very drunk".

The woman claimed some people involved were so drunk they were "not able to stand up, and were sitting on the floor leaning against doorways".

She said hotel staff said extra people had been called in to work to help handle the situation.

A Novotel staffer confirmed to Stuff that there had been at least four complaints from guests.

The staffer said the people at the centre of the mayhem were "all over the floor" of corridors.

Hotel managers had to contact the team's management to control the group - some who were completely naked.

The staffer told Stuff some of the group were vaping inside the hotel.

Staff had to clean up vomit and broken bottles inside and outside the building.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson celebrates after their win. Photo / Photosport

Novotel general manager Bradley Conder said there was not any significant noise and it was unclear who was responsible for the fracas.

He would not comment further.

Chiefs chief executive Michael Collins released a statement about the alleged incident.

He confirmed the function took place and was attended by board, staff, players and families.

"Stuff have informed us of several allegations involving our people," the statement said.

"We have since inquired about these allegations and are confident our people were not involved.

"However, we are taking this extremely seriously and will continue to look into it."