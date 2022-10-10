Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

2065 days later: Sports writer returns to the Breakers

By
5 mins to read
Sam Timmins, Will McDowell-White, Tom Vodanovich, Rob Loe and Rayan Rupert of the Breakers. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Sam Timmins, Will McDowell-White, Tom Vodanovich, Rob Loe and Rayan Rupert of the Breakers. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The Breakers' long wait finally ended on Friday night. After 2065 days away, this humble correspondent returned to cover the team.

Much has changed in the intervening five years. My country of residence, for one,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport