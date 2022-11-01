A protester has been filmed putting ‘sludge’ onto Flemington racecourse. Photo / Twitter

An activist has been filmed dumping 1000 litres of “oily sludge” onto the track at Flemington Racecourse in the hours leading into the 2022 Melbourne Cup.

The Victorian branch of the global activism group Extinction Rebellion posted the footage earlier today.

“This morning, XR was contacted by friends who had dumped 1000 litres of sludge onto Flemington Racecourse ahead of today’s Melbourne Cup activities,” the Group said on social media.

“We fully endorse the message of this person.

“The privileged in our society are on notice that as crises deepen and we do not see justice for communities, individuals and animals, ordinary people will be [driven] more and more to undertake these sorts of desperate actions.”

BREAKING: This morning XR was contacted by friends who had dumped 1000 liters of sludge onto Flemington Racecourse ahead of today’s Melbourne Cup activities. Footage of this and a press release are attached. @FlemingtonVRC @XRVicAus @BBCNews @7NewsMelbourne @10NewsFirstMelb pic.twitter.com/hzNv3tL4Le — XRVicAus (@XRVicAus) November 1, 2022

Police confirmed detectives were investigating the incident.

“Melbourne Criminal Investigation Unit detectives are investigating after unknown offenders have broken into a racing facility in Flemington and poured an unknown substance over a portion of the track about 6am this morning,” a spokesperson said.

A statement from the person filmed unloading the sludge was released online by Extinction Rebellion.

A protester has been filmed putting ‘sludge’ onto Flemington racecourse in the hours before the 2022 Melbourne Cup. Photo / Twitter

Animal activists sabotage the Melbourne Cup. Photo / Twitter

The person claims over 1000 litres was spilt. Photo / Twitter

The alleged culprit, who claimed to be a “problem gambler”, criticised the flood wall protecting Flemington and said the race that stops the nation was a “superspreader event for the virus of gambling addiction”.

“The racing industry callously disregards the wellbeing of Animals and the community, both local in the floods, and those who have fallen victim to gambling,” they wrote.

Racing Victoria Stewards have since inspected the area and have deemed it safe after some remedial work. Cup Schedule remains unchanged despite the dumping.

“The track has been deemed safe for racing by RV Stewards with no impact on the conduct of today’s meeting,” RV said.

Reaction to ‘problem gambler’s’ stunt

The response has been mixed online with plenty for and against the protester’s message.

“Probably should call the whole horse racing off thing off, go home and watch a movie like the rest of us,” one person wrote.

“Clearly this … protester does not appreciate the irony of: a) pouring oil on the track; and b) engaging in an act that could potentially seriously harm horses and riders,” another responded.

Others were more blunt with their reaction

“Worried about the animal cruelty but then makes conditions more dangerous. What a f***wit,” wrote one frustrated man.

“So dangerous to horses and (puts) jockeys’ lives at risk,” added another.

“He’s not a problem gambler, he’s a problem human,” wrote a third.