2020 Melbourne Cup at Flemington: Your office sweepstake starter kit - horses, odds, tips, start time, how to watch and live streaming

It's the race that stops a nation. And it could mean some cash in your pocket.

Join the fun of Melbourne Cup day at your workplace or at home by downloading the Herald's sweep chart.

Download the chart by clicking here.

The Herald's Melbourne Cup sweep chart.

Please note: King Of Leogrance has been scratched from the race on Tuesday morning following a vet's inspection.

Melbourne Cup Day

The Melbourne Cup race is set to kickoff at 5pm, with Sir Dragonet, Anthony Van Dyck, Tiger Moth, Surprise Baby, Russian Camelot and Verry Elleegant among the favourites.

Date: Tuesday, November 3

First race: Darley Maribyrnong Plate, 12.45pm

Feature race: Lexus Melbourne Cup, 3200m, 5pm

Last race: The Hong Kong Jockey Club Stakes, 7.15pm

Entertainment

The Cup Day entertainment line-up is Delta Goodrem, The Rubens, Jon Stevens and his band, Bonnie Anderson and Pete Murray.

Goodrem will perform her song Solid Gold in Sydney, and Stevens, accompanied by his band and an eight-piece string section, will perform the INXS anthem Never Tear Us Apart from the Flemington Club Stand.

Australian Masked Singer winner and Neigbours star Anderson will perform the national anthem.

Performance times are to be confirmed.

How to watch

Follow our live rolling updates from 9am on Tuesday at nzherald.co.nz, and our live blog of the Race That Stops Two Nations from 5pm.

Melbourne Cup Day will be broadcast live on TAB Trackside 1 from 11.30am. There will also be a preview show from 10am.

TAB Trackside 1 is available on Sky TV channel 62. You can also live stream TAB Trackside 1 on TAB's Watch & Bet online streaming service or via Spark Sport.

Melbourne Cup field and odds

Horse — Barrier — Jockey — Trainer — Weight

1: Anthony Van Dyck (IRE) — Barrier 3

Jockey: Hugh Bowman — Trainer: Aidan O'Brien — 58.5kg

Fixed odds: $8 win, $2.80 place

2: Avilius (GB) — Barrier 10

Jockey: John Allen — Trainer: James Cummings — 57kg

Fixed odds: $26 win, $8 place

3: Vow and Declare — Barrier 4

Jockey: Jamie Mott — Trainer: Danny O'Brien — 57kg

Fixed odds: $34 win, $8.50 place

4: Master of Reality (IRE) — Barrier 11

Jockey: Ben Melham — Trainer: Joseph O'Brien — 56kg

Fixed odds: $17 win, $5 place

5: Sir Dragonet (IRE) — Barrier 14

Jockey: Glen Boss — Trainer: Ciaron Maher & David Eustace — 55.5kg

Fixed odds: $9.50 win, $3.10 place

6: Twilight Payment (IRE) — Barrier 12

Jockey: Jye McNeil — Trainer: Joseph O'Brien — 55.5kg

Fixed odds: $19 win, $5.50 place

7: Verry Elleegant (NZ) — Trainer: Barrier 15

Jockey: Mark Zahra — Trainer: Chris Waller — 55.5kg

Fixed odds: $11 win, $3.50 place

8: Mustajeer (GB) — Barrier 2

Jockey: Michael Rodd — Trainer: Kris Lees — 55kg

Fixed odds: $62 win, $16 place

9: Stratum Albion (GB) — Barrier 9

Jockey: Jordan Childs — Trainer: Willie Mullins — 55kg

Fixed odds: $31 win, $8 place

10: Dashing Willoughby (GB) — Barrier 19

Jockey: Michael Walker — Trainer: Andrew Balding — 54.5kg

Fixed odds: $61 win, $16 place

11: Finche (GB) — Barrier 6

Jockey: James McDonald — Trainer: Chris Waller — 54.5kg

Fixed odds: $15 win, $4.50 place

12: Prince of Arran (GB) — Barrier 1

Jockey: Jamie Kah — Trainer: Charlie Fellowes — 54.5kg

Fixed odds: $10 win, $3.30 place

13: Surprise Baby (NZ) — Barrier 7

Jockey: Craig Williams — Trainer: Paul Preusker — 54.5kg

Fixed odds: $8.50 win, $2.90 place

14: King of Leogrance (FR) — Barrier 18

Jockey: Damian Lane — Trainer: Danny O'Brien — 53.5kg

Fixed odds: $31 win, $8 place

15: Russian Camelot (IRE) — Barrier 16

Jockey: Damien Oliver — Trainer: Danny O'Brien — 53.5kg

Fixed odds: $12 win, $3.80 place

16: Steel Prince (IRE) — Barrier 21

Jockey: Willie Pike — Trainer: Anthony & Sam Freedman — 53.5kg

Fixed odds: $26 win, $7.25 place

17: The Chosen One (NZ) — Barrier 5

Jockey: Daniel Stackhouse — Trainer: Murray Baker & Andrew Forsman — 53.5kg

Fixed odds: $26 win, $7.25 place

18: Ashrun (FR) — Barrier 24

Jockey: Declan Bates — Trainer: Andreas Wohler — 53kg

Fixed odds: $18 win, $5.25 place

19: Warning — Barrier 8

Jockey: Luke Currie — Trainer: Anthony & Sam Freedman — 53kg

Fixed odds: $31 win, $8 place

20: Etah James (NZ) — Barrier 22

Jockey: Billy Egan — Trainer: Ciaron Maher & David Eustace — 52.5kg

Fixed odds: $71 win, $19 place

21: Tiger Moth (IRE) — Barrier 23

Jockey: Kerrin McEvoy — Trainer: Aidan O'Brien — 52.5kg

Fixed odds: $7.50 win, $2.60 place

22: Oceanex (NZ) — Barrier 17

Jockey: Dean Yendall — Trainer: Mick Price & Michael Kent — 51.5kg

Fixed odds: $51 win, $13 place

23: Miami Bound (NZ) — Barrier 13

Jockey: Daniel Moor — Trainer: Danny O'Brien — 51kg

Fixed odds: $26 win, 7.25 place

24: Persan — Barrier 20

Jockey: Michael Dee — Trainer: Ciaron Maher & David Eustace — 51kg

Fixed odds: $23 win, $6.50 place