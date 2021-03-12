Where the rainforest meets the reef

Snorkelling on the reef with Ocean Safari

The astonishing natural wonders of Tropical North Queensland mean thrill-seekers and those in need of respite are equally spoilt.

With its sub-tropical climate and laid-back residents, Queensland's chilled-out reputation is well deserved – but the relaxed vibes belie the extraordinary activities that also await here in Cairns & Great Barrier Reef.

Having the world's largest coral reef system rubbing up against the world's oldest tropical rainforest means the Sunshine State's excursions are nothing short of epic. With Cairns and Port Douglas as the perfect gateway, here are just a handful of experiences to fire up the imagination.

Beginning with a traditional smoking ceremony to cleanse and welcome you, you can immerse yourself in the Aboriginal significance of the ancient Daintree Rainforest on a Mossman Gorge Centre Dreamtime Walk and examine its enigma through a cultural lens.

After learning some of the forest's stories, cool off with a Back Country Bliss Adventure and drift with the current in the crystal-clear water of the Mossman River - watch fish dart around the river stones and keep an eye out for the occasional turtle.

Or there's more wildlife to be spotted on a Wildlife & Crocodile Cruise on the Daintree River aboard the Solar Whisper, a zero-emission boat which can quietly glide up to crocodiles and other wildlife without disturbing them – sightings of snakes, frogs, crabs and fish are all possibilities.

All that context will make a night at the boutique Daintree Ecolodge even more special – unique accommodation nestled right in the heart of the World Heritage-listed rainforest, with 15 eco-friendly 'bayans' (treehouses) in the canopy; an exceptional way to reconnect with nature.

Daintree Ecolodge. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland.

If you're itching to get to the shore, on a Great Barrier Reef Tour with Ocean Safari you can snorkel the untouched Mackay and Undine Coral Cays of the Daintree Coast from wild and wonderful Cape Tribulation, with the rainforest often still in view along the mainland beach.

Tilt your head downward and the view becomes sea turtles and other technicolour underwater life. Add a bit of luxury to your exploration of these magnificent cays by taking them in aboard a sailing catamaran with Sailaway Cruises, complete with marine biologist guide. For a more romantic spin, take in the setting sun with drinks and canapes on the adults-only dreamy Coral Sea Sunset Sailing excursion.

On the water isn't the only way to experience the reef – a Nautilus Aviation and Quicksilver Cruises' Outer Reef Cruise will fly you to the edge of Australia's continental shelf for awe-inspiring overhead views of Agincourt Reef, a jewel-like ribbon reef with spectacular coral formations, before touching down on the outer reef platform to delve into an underwater outlook.

If it's whales you've come to see, one of the best bets is a Mike Ball Minke Whale Dive Expedition, with its 98 per cent success rate since opening in 1996. Take home an unforgettable memory by joining these gentle giants in the ocean – the only place in the world you can do so – and expand your knowledge of their biology and behaviour from the research volunteers on board.

Back on land, a completely different but equally mesmerising nature experience awaits at Cobbold Gorge. This outback oasis is tucked away within the rugged sandstone formations (some of them 30-foot sheer walls) of Northern Queensland.

Cobbold Gorge. Photo / Tourism & Events Queensland

Discover the ancient geological landforms and savannah wonderland by taking an awe-inspiring boat cruise through the gorge or get intimate with your surrounds on a stand-up paddle boarding tour. Bushwalking, canoeing and mountain biking are also options for further exploration.

If the exertion has left you in need of some R&R, you're in luck; if you take to the road for a scenic drive to Port Douglas, you'll be rewarded at the end with a raft of massage and treatment options at Port Douglas Day Spa. Or head to Niramaya Day Spa for some serious pampering in a beautiful rainforest setting.

As for where to lay your head when luxury is paramount, time a visit for October and you could be one of the first to experience the multi-million dollar refurbishment of Silky Oaks Lodge. Set above the Mossman River and among the canopy, you'll be stylishly immersed in an extraordinary natural theatre.

So whether it's chill time or thrill time you're after, Queensland's Cairns & Great Barrier Reef holds the ultimate cache – none of it easily forgotten.