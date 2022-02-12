Together again in Fiji

Six Senses Resort. Photo / Supplied.

Whether you've had to delay an anniversary or wedding or are looking to finally commemorate an occasion with loved ones in a fittingly special place, Fiji delivers on the magic. Celebrate in the place where happiness finds you.

If circumstances have meant that your celebration of love – be it a wedding, anniversary, vow renewal, honeymoon, romantic holiday or just the opportunity to be together with loved ones – was thwarted or downplayed in the past couple of years, it's time now to put that special occasion firmly back on the calendar. And after the hard yards of lockdowns and restrictions, now more than ever do we deserve to mark it in a place that is so wonderfully set up for such auspicious moments. Here we take a look at Fiji's sublime choices for celebrations, whether it's just you and your significant other, or getting the whole family on board.

Likuliku Lagoon Resort. Photo / Supplied.

If you're ready to say "I do", take the stress out of arranging it and let one of Fiji's many wedding-specific packages take care of all the details. Among others, Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort, Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort and Malamala Beach Club all have options for stunning ceremonies (you can even take over the whole island for the day at Malamala Beach Club should the budget allow, with up to 400 of your closest friends). If some serious pamper time is needed before, or maybe after, the revelry, Shangri-La Yanuca Island,'s Dusk 'til Dawn.

Package is a night of indulgent bliss. A honeymoon in Fiji will be memorable no matter where you go; but to add to the romance why not take a boat or helicopter excursion to a remote beach or island for a sumptuous, secluded private picnic for two – many resorts have this option as part of their offerings. Barefoot luxury abounds at Fiji's adults-only resorts: Tokoriki Island Resort has an air of relaxed exclusivity with a maximum of 72 guests; Likuliku Lagoon Resort's stunning bures, some overwater, are romance perfection and Royal Davui Island Resort too, located in the spectacular Beqa Lagoon, will take care of your every need. For something a little bit different, at boutique Savasi Island Resort you even have the option to enjoy an epic dinner in a cave.

If family and friends have come over to mark the big day, or you want somewhere exceptional for a long-awaited reunion, Fiji is what family holiday dreams are made of. And there are an abundance of private villas and residences that can host large families and groups. Here are some options that will imbue your party's time with the feeling of a home away from home – albeit in paradise – and give loved ones the chance to fully relax into island living.

The Residences at VOMO Island Fiji

Have the flexibility of using resort facilities whilst experiencing the comfort of a private residence at one of VOMO Island Fiji's six contemporary Fiji style residences. Nestled among the island's tropical gardens is The Royal, where you can choose from three king bedrooms, and host your own dinner parties with your meals cooked in the residence's own gourmet kitchen. The BeacHouse is centrally located to all island amenities including The Rocks, Ocean Play water sports, the golf course and Kui Spa. And two new residences have recently been built: The Reef House and Talei Taki. Both have butler service, their own private pool (or pools), ocean views and direct beach access. Don't want to share VOMO? Book out the entire island for your own private use.

Tokoriki Island Resort. Photo / Supplied.

Private Residences at Six Senses Fiji

Treat your family to the wellness escape of their dreams at Six Senses Fiji. Immerse yourself among Malolo Island's tropical surroundings at one of 10 private residences, ranging from two to fivebedrooms, each with their own private pool. Whether you choose a residence with a hilltop view or beachfront access, you will be treated to personally customised meal plans, sleep schedules and meditation sessions. Or for the more adventurous family, help plant coral on their home reef, hang-loose on the local surf hot spot, Cloudbreak and collect your own eggs from Cluckingham Palace.

Six Senses, Hideaway Pool Villa. Photo / Supplied.

Island Villas at Musket Cove Island Resort & Marina

For an affordable option, Musket Cove Island Resort & Marina has 10, two-bedroom private island villas, tucked among coconut palms and tropical gardens, and along their lagoon and beachfront. Situated on their own private island, the island villas share a pool and barbecue area. Privacy and tranquillity are the key words here. Each villa features two identical bedrooms with an ensuite bathroom, a living room with kitchenette and a large outdoor covered terrace. The family will never run out things to do, as the resort is a magnet for water lovers with plenty of fishing, diving, windsurfing, kayaking, sailing and surfing available.

Tokoriki Island Resort. Photo / Supplied.

Wherever you choose to go in the idyllic nation, book and travel in confidence knowing that the tourism industry has done the hard yards to make sure we're all safe, by following the Care Fiji Commitment protocols, assuring to only the highest standard of health and safety practices approved by the World Health Organisation. So all you need to do is kick back, relax and let happiness find you. Fiji, open for happiness!

Learn more about travelling to Fiji and dream up some inspiration at www.fiji.travel