Tauranga Crossing set to grow

This article was prepared by Tauranga Crossing and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Work began this month on the Tauranga Crossing centre’s extension at its north-east end – an additional 8100sq m of retail space.

As anchor tenant, Farmers will command 6500sq m, with the remaining 1600sq m taken up by six speciality retail stores.

Centre Manager Janet Vincent says it’s a positive step in the centre’s journey: “Seeing a bright future ahead, we look forward to evolving with the needs of our community.”

Population forecasts of the centre’s trading area suggest an increase of 40,000 residents by 2038, according to Vincent: “Two major housing developments are right on our doorstep and the extension will provide more services and facilities for this growing region.”

Bringing Farmers over from the Lifestyle centre to the main shopping centre is key element of the expansion – an aspect Vincent says will introduce a more seamless shopping experience for customers. While Farmers take up the anchor position, the additional specialty retailers will further enhance the great mix of retailers at the centre.

“This extension will ensure the centre remains a convenient place for one-stop shopping,” she says.

With work having commenced this month, construction will follow a tight schedule towards the opening, aimed for October 2025. It’s an ambitious target but one that Tauranga Crossing are confident will not only be met, but with minimum disruption to shoppers and workers going about their daily shop and business.

As the expansion is simply an addition to the north end of the centre, shoppers will not be affected during construction. The total number of customer car parks will not change for most of the project and carparking will remain free.

Tauranga Crossing remain committed to providing their customers an exceptional shopping experience, so will be focused on reducing any impacts to that, says Vincent. If anything – given people’s natural inquisitiveness – interest will be ongoing as shoppers watch the new expansion taking place.

A lot for Tauranga to look forward to.

For more information: www.taurangacrossing.co.nz