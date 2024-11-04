The hidden dangers underground

This story was prepared by beforeUdig and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

How safe digging practices can save your project and your life.

When you’re about to break ground on a project, whether it’s large-scale construction or a small garden renovation, there’s a lot more than dirt beneath your feet. Buried deep within the ground are critical utilities, gas lines, electrical cables, water pipes, many of which are decades old and can be easily damaged if the proper precautions aren’t taken.

BeforeUdig is the free-to-use national safe digging platform that allows anyone undertaking excavation works to obtain maps, plans and information on the type and location of underground utility cables and pipes such as gas and electricity. With this information you can safely plan and conduct your work, helping to protect yourself and these critical utility services from damage when you dig.

BeforeUdig’s Safe Digging Month is coming this November, it is a reminder of the hidden dangers under your feet and the simple steps that you can take to prevent accidents. This year’s campaign highlights the ongoing risks of digging without proper planning, building on the theme “Don’t Play Around With Your Safety”. With underground utilities hidden beneath the surface, one wrong move could lead to costly repairs, project delays, and potentially life-threatening injuries.

So, how can you ensure you’re digging safely?

Plan ahead: Avoid rushing your projects by submitting your beforeUdig inquiry early and giving yourself time to receive and review your utility plans. Walk your site and look for visible clues like valve covers, pit lids and meter boxes that indicate cables and pipes may be below. Check your plan responses: As well as the plan the utility owner will normally provide some critical safety documentation about digging near their pipes. Make sure you read this documentation fully and if you do have any questions, you can contact the asset owner directly to ask for assistance. Update your utility plans regularly: Many projects take longer than expected, and an initial utility plan submission can quickly become outdated. Make it a rule to resubmit your beforeUdig inquiry every 28 days for the most accurate information. Use certified locators: Not all cables and pipes will be shown on plans, especially those on private property. It’s always a good idea to bring in a certified utility locator who can detect hidden pipes and cables. These professionals use specialised equipment that can pinpoint utilities before you dig. You can find a list of these locators on your beforeUdig inquiry confirmation. Take regular breaks: Studies show that most accidents happen either before lunch or at the end of the day when workers are fatigued. Prioritise safety and ensure your team is well-rested and hydrated to prevent errors.

Remember, cutting corners during an excavation project not only jeopardises the project itself but also puts lives at risk. Start your safe digging journey today by downloading the app or by visiting beforeUdig.co.nz and using our free resources to dig safely.