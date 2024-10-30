Why we must not sugar coat diabetes

More than 324,000 Kiwis have diabetes and myths make life tougher.

Almost 100,000 New Zealanders have been diagnosed with diabetes in the last three years, with 45 new cases diagnosed every day. But despite being one of the country’s fastest-growing health problems, confusion and misinformation about diabetes persist.

Diabetes New Zealand has launched the ‘Don’t Sugar Coat Diabetes’ campaign during Diabetes Action Month to raise awareness, debunk myths and reduce stigma, while helping people understand their personal risk factors.

“These misconceptions can make people feel ashamed, embarrassed, annoyed or even angry. And when people experience these negative feelings, it can cause blood glucose levels to rise, directly affecting diabetes management,” said Liz Dutton, Head of Clinical Services at Diabetes NZ.

A recent survey found nearly three-quarters of people with diabetes had encountered false claims, leaving many feeling judged or blamed for a condition that is influenced by multiple factors beyond their control.

Below are some of the most common myths that continue to linger, contributing to harmful stigma.

Myth 1: Eating too much sugar causes diabetes

“Type 1 diabetes has nothing to do with sugar,” Dutton explained.

While a poor diet can raise the risk of Type 2 diabetes, many factors including genetics, lifestyle, and age are involved, making it clear that “blaming sugar alone is wrong and harmful”.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition that usually develops in younger people and requires daily insulin injections, while Type 2 is a metabolic condition often linked to family history, ethnicity and lifestyle factors and typically affects adults over 45, although both types can develop at any age.

Myth 2: People with diabetes can’t eat sugar

Another misconception is that people with diabetes must avoid sugar entirely. In reality, sugar can be essential to raise blood glucose levels in those with Type 1 diabetes when their levels drop too low, such as after taking too much insulin or skipping meals.

Dutton emphasised that even those with Type 2 diabetes can enjoy occasional treats.

“We need to be mindful of our language and avoid judging people with diabetes for their food choices,” she said.

Myth 3: Only overweight, lazy people get diabetes

Type 1 diabetes is a condition unrelated to weight or lifestyle choices.

“For Type 2 diabetes, being overweight is one risk factor, but it’s not the only reason people develop the condition,” said Dutton.

“Many slim and active people also develop the condition. Genetics, age, and physical inactivity all contribute. This myth has to stop.”

In fact, around 20% of people with Type 2 diabetes are of normal weight or underweight.

Myth 4: Diabetes only affects older people

Diabetes affects people of all ages. Not understanding this often prevents people from recognising diabetes symptoms, particularly in younger people.

“Type 1 can appear from birth and is more common in people under 30, though it can appear at any age,” Dutton said.

“Type 2 typically develops in adults over 45, or 35 in Māori and Pasifika people, but has been diagnosed in children as young as six. Gestational diabetes can develop during any pregnancy, regardless of age.”

Myth 5: Diabetes is nothing to worry about

Another myth is that diabetes isn’t a serious health concern. Poorly controlled diabetes can lead to complications like kidney damage, blindness, even amputations, although these are all preventable. For those with Type 1, a severe drop in blood glucose can result in unconsciousness or, in extreme cases, death.

“These myths make it harder for people with diabetes to handle their condition and get the support they need,” Dutton said.

She added that people with Type 2 diabetes often struggle with understanding their medications, which can result in ineffective treatment.

Understanding the impact and taking action

Diabetes takes both a physical and emotional toll, with those affected constantly monitoring their health and making up to 180 diabetes-related decisions daily about diet, exercise, and medication, all while facing judgment from others.

The survey revealed that 40% of people felt offended by comments blaming them for their condition. Many even hide their diagnosis to avoid stigma, preventing them from seeking help or properly managing their diabetes.

“Imagine managing your health every day and being told it’s your fault,” Dutton said. “That kind of judgment is incredibly damaging. We need to support people with diabetes, not blame them.”

This Diabetes Action Month, Diabetes New Zealand is urging Kiwis to take the Know Your Risk quiz, which helps people understand their personal risk factors for Type 2 diabetes and encourages proactive health management.

Dutton also emphasised the potential impact of healthy lifestyle changes, especially for those with Type 2 diabetes.

“In the first few years of diagnosis, many people can put Type 2 diabetes into remission through healthy eating and living,” she said, stressing the importance of early intervention and proper care.

“The more people who understand diabetes, the less stigma we’ll see. We want everyone to learn the facts and stop the spread of misinformation.”

Take the Know Your Risk quiz at Diabetes NZ and learn the truth about diabetes at diabetesactionmonth.org.nz. Follow them on Facebook @diabetesnz or Instagram @diabetes_nz and use the hashtags #DiabetesNZ and #DontSugarCoatDiabetes to join the conversation.