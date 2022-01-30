Shop smart this back to school

Photo / Supplied.

Pay later instalment app takes the stress out of new year school expenses.

Can you hear the school bell ringing? Not long now. Despite the country moving to a Red traffic light setting, for those going back to school the excitement is obvious. Kids are keen to see their friends again, teachers have had a well-deserved break, and exhausted parents just want a quieter time.

Working out everything kids need for their first day, and how to pay for it, can be daunting. Check out these top tips from Zip* to help you ace your back to school buying.



1. Make a list

Start by simply jotting down who you need to buy for, what they really need versus what they want, and then put items into categories like uniforms, lunches, stationery, technology and home.

2. Set a budget

Once you've done your list, it's time to set your budget. Setting your budget is a great stress-busting strategy. You can also add into your budget a plan to pay them off using Zip's pay later instalments of 25 per cent, the first when you purchase then three more over six weeks, interest free.



3. Do your research and save

So, you know what you need and how much you can spend. Now it's time to consider the best place to purchase your back to school essentials. With The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery and Noel Leeming, you can save time and shop online, knowing you're covered by their price promises.

Mum of three Tarryn Donaldson** says: "There are so many of my favourite stores who offer @zipnewzealand buy now, pay later as a payment method which makes budgeting at this more expensive time of year so much easier. I've ticked off nearly all of my back to school shopping, with only a trip to Warehouse Stationery to get some of their sustainable exercise books left on my list."

Get the kids classroom ready with stationery

The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery stock a huge range of back to school products at amazingly low prices, from pens to exercise books and more. Children love the feeling of fresh stationery.

Jonathan Waecker, The Warehouse Group Chief Customer Officer says: "If you're short on time you can make a stop at our The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery 'store within a store' and get all your back to school gear under one roof.

"To help take care of the planet we are offering a range of more sustainable options," he says. "We don't want Kiwis to have to choose between being kind to their wallet or the planet. To help you shop more sustainably we've introduced a range of stationery made from bamboo, recycled plastic or paper and are Forest Stewardship Council certified."

Bring your own device technology

For kids who take their own device to school, it can be tricky figuring out which laptop or tablet might suit them best. The tech experts at Noel Leeming can help you select from a wide range at the right price, from first-time devices through to secondary school upgrades and beyond.

Noel Leeming also offers a free e-waste recycling service at 16 stores nationwide so customers can safely and conveniently dispose of unwanted and end-of-life electronic items.

Crack the dress code with school uniforms

Check out The Warehouse's generic uniforms in a range of colours, at affordable prices. Don't forget footwear, hats, PE gear, swimming towels and sunscreen too. Top tip: label all your kid's clothes with a marker and they'll be easier to spot if they end up in the lost and found bin.

Bag a bargain

A sturdy backpack that's big enough to hold everything is essential. The same goes for stainless steel lunch boxes and drink bottles: they're more eco-friendly and by buying quality, you only have to buy one, not one for every year.

After school rules

Desks with plenty of space and a comfortable chair help create the perfect study setup (especially if online learning has to happen again … touch wood). Pin boards, folders and bookshelves might be useful too. Pop into your nearest Warehouse Stationery to find everything you need to create a welcoming study nook that your child will love.

4. Manage your expenses with Zip

Unlike traditional credit cards, Zip offers a transparent interest-free option and repayment schedule.

At the end of the day, Zip is a smart spending tool that can help you stick to your budget. Take it from us: there's no better feeling than knowing that your financial wellbeing is still intact after the back to school season is over.

*Zip is an app-based 'buy now, pay later' platform that can be used both instore and online. It allows people to pay off the full amount or pay in instalments which can be weekly, fortnightly or monthly. **Tarryn Donaldson is a mother, content creator and a Zip customer and was paid for her contribution to this story.