Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sponsored Stories

How a values-driven couple built one of New Zealand’s fastest-growing construction firms

Deloitte
Sponsored Stories·
5 mins to read

Quincy and Karalee Tangiau are the founders of construction company Stronghold Group. For them, success isn't measured in profit alone, but in the social impact they create.

Quincy and Karalee Tangiau are the founders of construction company Stronghold Group. For them, success isn't measured in profit alone, but in the social impact they create.

Quincy and Karalee Tangiau measure success differently. For the founders of the Tāmaki Makaurau-based construction company Stronghold Group, it’s not profit margins or turnover that matter most – it’s their impact on people and communities.

In fact, championing the success of their rapidly growing business was so far from their

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save