Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Property

Construction survey: 59% lack forward work beyond a year

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Construction sector confidence is lacking. Photo / Greg Bowker

Construction sector confidence is lacking. Photo / Greg Bowker

A new survey has found 59% of construction businesses don’t have more than a year’s forward workloads.

Accountants and business adviser BDO got a survey firm to quiz 196 construction businesses in April and May and found them under pressure.

“Forward work remains a concern for construction business leaders,” said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Property

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Property