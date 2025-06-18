South Island leaders report the strongest levels of positivity regarding their overall business performance at 71%, which BDO attributes to house building in Christchurch and Queenstown.
“This compares to 66% of Wellington/Wairarapa respondents feeling positive about their business performance, 53% in Auckland and 52% in the rest of the North Island.”
After two years of challenging economic and market conditions, some parts of the sector have recovered more quickly while others are still near the bottom of the trough.
But staffing levels seem to have stabilised, with business leaders no longer facing the severe labour shortages that were a feature of the industry in previous years.
Most respondents (57%) say that current staff levels meet their needs, while just under a third expect to be actively looking for staff in the next 12 months.
When asked what their greatest challenges or concerns are for the next year, many survey respondents mentioned staffing issues of some kind, including finding skilled senior workers, retaining staff and keeping morale high.
BDO said 45% of respondents worked at businesses with more than 30 employees and 62% had an average annual turnover of $5 million+ in the past three years.
The survey was conducted by an independent research agency.