The construction sector had a tough end to 2024, but a major bank says recovery is likely later this year.

Stats NZ data released today showed the country’s total building volume fell 4.4% in the last three months of the year compared to the September quarter.

The value of residential building work was down 4.9% compared to the previous quarter, and non-residential work was down 3.1%.

“Restrictive financial conditions and elevated building costs have weighed on home-building activity by both occupiers and developers in recent history,” ASB economists said today.

The ASB note prepared by economist Wesley Tanuvasa said the decline in the December quarter (Q4) was worse than expected.