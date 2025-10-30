Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement by BDO New Zealand

BDO New Zealand - Advertorial

Study reveals latest business issues


This article was prepared by BDO and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

After a brief respite before the Government’s annual Budget unveiling in May, business performance sentiment has returned to its downward trend since 2022, declining to a record low in the latest biannual BDO

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save