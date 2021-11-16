New van delivers dignity to those down on luck

Photo / Supplied.

Orange Sky calls for naming ideas for new van which helps people experiencing homelessness.

A new Orange Sky hybrid laundry and shower van hits the streets of Auckland today, a second service for the city which accounts for nearly half the country's homeless population.

These are vans like no other, with laundry and shower facilities specifically configured inside – and Eddie Uini, Operations Manager of non-profit organisation Orange Sky, gets into trouble when he calls the two existing services mere "vans".

The people who visit Orange Sky vans to use the service become so intimately acquainted with them that they don't like the impersonal description – they know them as 'Hugo' and 'Hudson'.

Uini and Orange Sky are therefore running a competition to involve the community by helping to help name the charity's third van – personalising the newest arrival in the small fleet which helps to look after many of New Zealand's 41,000 homeless people (Orange Sky avoid that term; they call the people they help "friends").

They want the third van to honour a New Zealander who's made a big difference, calling for names of 'local community heroes'. The naming competition opens today and closes on December 15. If you have a community hero in mind, ideas for a name for the new van can be entered here.

Orange Sky's heart-warming work takes place at various sites around Auckland and Wellington. Their vans are equipped with free, mobile laundry and shower services for New Zealand's most vulnerable.

The charity's name stems from an Alexi Murdoch song which talks about looking after each other. The world-first service began in Australia in 2014 and Uini, originally from South Auckland, helped start the New Zealand operation in 2018 after seeing the growing number of Kiwis experiencing homelessness and remembering the work he'd seen Orange Sky do while studying in Melbourne.

The not-for-profit exists on donations from generous Kiwis and funding from corporate sponsors and the third iconic, bright orange, van is fitted with two washing machines, two dryers and a shower so "friends" can launder their clothes and enjoy a safe, warm shower.

While their laundry is being done, the friends sit on Orange Sky's trademark orange chairs where they can connect through genuine, non-judgemental conversation, chatting to volunteers who give their time to engage in conversation.

So while the obvious outcome is clean clothes and bodies for those who may find it difficult to access either, Orange Sky also provides a much greater, though more intangible, asset: dignity.

That's made clear by Howie – who was unable to find safe, permanent housing for three years, living out of his van: "I realised I couldn't do everything myself, so I started accessing services like Orange Sky who were there to help people like me.

"I have really made a connection with these people and really enjoy seeing them each week. They were there to help me no matter what the situation, no matter what the colour of my skin was, no matter what, they were just there to help.

"It has been a godsend because even though I was living on the road, I like to keep clean. I like to wash my clothes, it gives me dignity. So coming down here and having a shower every Saturday morning and washing my clothes was like a big day out for me. Gets me spick and span again."

Uini says when they first started, some using the service confessed it was their first shower in months. Many have only one set of clothes (robes are provided while the laundry is being done) and a lack of funds to access things like laundromats.

"The big thing for us is creating a safe and positive environment for people who are too often ignored or disconnected from the community," says Uini. "In the hour or so it takes to do a load of laundry, the friends are made to feel welcome and respected, they sit down on the orange chairs provided, have a kòrero and connect."

Orange Sky's first two New Zealand vans, Hugo and Hudson, were named after their major supporters – the Hugo Charitable Trust and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

Photo / Supplied.

Uini says the addition of a third van, supported by Simplicity Charitable Trust, will help manage demand as Kiwis continue to endure the impacts of the global pandemic: "We'll be able to operate in more locations and help more friends struggling financially and/or socially.

"The last 12 months has really brought Aotearoa's homelessness to the forefront and we have witnessed a strong demand, especially here in Auckland," Uini says. "We know the past year has been particularly challenging as more people struggle to pay for basics like food and rent.

"A survey we conducted recently with YouGov found that, in the past 12 months, one in five Kiwis said they struggle to make ends meet each and every week."

Since launching the first New Zealand service in 2018, the team at Orange Sky have supported more than 3,805 friends, completed a total of 10,092 loads of washing, provided 6,535 hot showers and have had 15,487 hours of genuine conversation and connection.

The new van will enable Orange Sky to increase availability in Auckland from 17 shifts per week to 25. Orange Sky hopes to bring a fourth service to New Zealand in 2022, as they continue their mission to support people doing it tough.

To nominate your local hero for the new van's name, visit 'Nominate your community hero'. You can also give back to your community and support Orange Sky's mission to help more friends by making a donation. To find a shift near you, head to https://locations.orangesky.org.nz/