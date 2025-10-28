Helping pets learn to trust again

This article was prepared by Pet Refuge and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Every pet who arrives at Pet Refuge has a story – some arrive terrified, others physically injured or deeply traumatised. But the team at Pet Refuge are dedicated to ensuring every pet leaves stronger, healthier and ready to return to their family.

Behind each recovery is a team of specialists who do far more than provide food and shelter. From veterinary treatment and behaviour training to enrichment activities and one-on-one care, every pet receives what Pet Refuge calls a Safe Bed – a full circle of support designed to help them heal, physically and mentally.

“While we call ourselves a shelter, we’re really more like a recovery centre,” says Pet Refuge founder and CEO, Julie Chapman. “Every Safe Bed night a pet spends with us includes so much more than just a place to sleep. When pets are in our care, we are responsible for providing safe transport from danger, veterinary treatment, nutritious food, enrichment, exercise and behavioural support. It’s a huge amount of work – but it’s what helps pets rebuild trust.”

The team that helps pets heal

Pet Refuge’s full-time shelter staff aren’t just animal lovers – they’re highly trained professionals dedicated to and trained in animal wellbeing. Every team member completes Fear Free® and Dog Zen behaviour training, pet first aid, and human first aid qualifications, along with ongoing courses in nutrition, health and safety, and behaviour management.

“Our team comes from diverse backgrounds – from veterinary nursing and grooming to rescue and training,” says Chapman. “They understand how trauma shows up in pets, and how to help them work through it safely. Their expertise is a huge part of every success story we have at Pet Refuge.”

Healing through enrichment

Every day at Pet Refuge includes tailored enrichment to help pets express natural behaviours and regain confidence. From “sniffaris” in the paddock to bubble play, sandpit digging, frozen treat puzzles, and gentle bath-confidence sessions, these small activities help pets rediscover joy and trust.

Last Christmas, the team even ran an Enrichment Advent Calendar – 24 days of themed play, scent, and learning experiences. One particularly anxious dog who once hid in the corner of her kennel began wagging her tail, greeting staff eagerly, and playing happily with toys.

“It’s not just fun – it’s therapy,” says one staff member. “When we see a pet go from frozen with fear to rolling on their back for belly rubs, we know they’re healing.”

Health and hope go paw in paw

Pet Refuge covers every aspect of a pet’s medical care – from desexing, microchipping and dental work to emergency surgery for injuries caused by abuse. Each pet receives a full veterinary assessment on arrival, and ongoing treatment for any chronic conditions.

“Our aim is for every pet to leave us in better health and with better behaviour than when they arrived,” says Chapman. “That’s our benchmark. We track it constantly, because we want to see measurable progress in both physical recovery and emotional wellbeing.”

How you can support

Every Safe Bed is more than a night of shelter – it’s the start of a pet’s recovery. A monthly gift of just $25 helps to fund the full circle of care that each pet needs: transport away from danger, vet treatment, enrichment, training, good food and a calm, predictable routine.

That ongoing support gives the team the ability to say ‘yes’ when a call for help comes in – even when space is tight or a pet’s needs are complex. It means one more frightened pet can find safety, recover, and eventually return home.

To become part of that change, visit www.petrefuge.org.nz and join the Safe Beds for Pets programme. Your support gives more pets access to the care, safety and compassion they need to recover – and a future free from fear.