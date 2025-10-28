Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sponsored by Pak'nSave

Pak'nSave

How a busy mum of two slashed her weekly grocery bill


Karen saved nearly $45 on a weekly shop at PAK’nSAVE Highland Park – and it’s helping her get savey for Christmas.

A busy mum with two kids aged under 10 was surprised to discover she saved nearly $45 on her weekly shop by going to PAK’nSAVE Highland Park.

Karen,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save