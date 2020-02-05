

Northland-based Muslims joined their brotherhood from throughout New Zealand and offered their support for the Treaty of Waitangi, particularly work around the many social issues Māori are fighting for.

The offer was relayed at Te Tii Marae in Waitangi where a Muslim delegation from the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) was welcomed for the first time on Monday.

It was an historical occasion for the Muslim community in New Zealand and the formal invite was a sign of the respect tangata whenua has for the believers of Allah, FIANZ president Mustafa Farouk said.

He spoke at the pōwhiri alongside representatives of the Salvation Army and the deputy police commissioner Wally Haumaha.

Farouk was flanked by the president of the Northland Muslim Community Charitable Trust, Shameer Sathar, and representatives from the South Auckland Muslim Association, and FIANZ.

Farouk spoke about the support and empathy Muslims received from Ngai Tahu after the Christchurch shooting and the need to reciprocate the gesture.

"It's a privilege for us as a community to come to this ground. The tangata whenua have always been with us but to formally invite us on the grounds is a sign they've been feeling what we've been feeling, particularly after what happened in Christchurch."

He said Kiwi Muslims offered Māori their friendship, strong support for the Treaty and the rights of the tangata whenua to be upheld by the Crown, and to work alongside them on the many social justice issues facing the indigenous people of this country.

Ngapuhi kuia Titewhai Harawira was also part of the pōwhiri and thanked FIANZ and the Salvation Army for being part of the Waitangi Day commemorations.

She also urged people to raise issues of concern directly with the Government ministers when they visited Waitangi during this week.