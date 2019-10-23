The past and the future together.

Perks of the First World

What do the rich buy that the poor don't even know is available to buy?

1. Luxury ice cubes. Glace Luxury Ice Co produces perfectly square ice blocks for "minimum dilution and maximum cooling". Hand-carved and completely clear, these cubes are sold in bags of 50. A bag costs US$325 ($653).

2. Private boarding gate at certain airports. Complete with showers, a spa, full bar, lounge, food, a bed, gym, sauna etc. Total privacy. Your luggage is scanned and taken through security by a concierge, and you're driven to the plane in a BMW 8 series.

3. You can buy houses "ready to move in only with a suitcase." These house are more than fully equipped. Everything is already there like the whole furniture, glasses, knifes, forks, spoons, tissues and toilet paper, towels, toys and games for the children.

4. Pet cloning.

5. Kidnapping insurance.

Food is the cat's whiskers

Keith Begg, who is 91, thinks he must be the only one to share his Meals on Wheels delivery with his cat. Keith noticed that Sue, the Red Cross volunteer, was bringing him his dinners in a Fancy Feast tray, which prompted a discussion on their cats and the food they liked. They discovered they both fed their pets Fancy Feast. Sue's cat had turned its nose up at everything but the pate flavour. Keith's 12-year-old tortoiseshell rescue cat Hannah was not so fussy. So, they agreed the 24 85g cans which had accumulated on the shelf at Sue's place were destined for Hannah's own Meals on Wheels delivery. Just like her human, Hannah is loving the service!