Super Rugby as we've known it in the professional age since 1996 appears at an end.

The South African Rugby Union has confirmed its voted to explore moving the Bulls, Stormers, Sharks, and Lions into an expanded PRO16 competition in Europe.

If approved, they would take the place of the Cheetahs and Southern Kings who have been playing in the current PRO14 competition for three seasons with little success.

"SA Rugby would now accelerate preliminary conversations with PRO Rugby Championship DAC on SA Rugby's representation in the competition," a South Africa Rugby release said.

In the release, SARU chief executive Jurie Roux said they wouldn't have been taking this decision but for New Zealand Rugby's push for a domestic, transtasman or Pacific competition in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Roux said New Zealand's decision made it impossible to deliver the 14-team Super Rugby competition that had been agreed by the partners and for which five-year broadcasting agreements had been signed.

"Our members are excited about the prospect of closer alignment with PRO Rugby Championship and seeking a northern hemisphere future, but we would not have been taking this decision but for actions elsewhere," said Roux.

Roux said that SA Rugby remained committed to the Sanzaar partnership and participation in the Rugby Championship.

"We will advise our Sanzaar partners of the General Meeting's decision," Roux said.

"We remain part of the joint venture and will pursue the 'Super Series' discussions in good faith."

Meanwhile, Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan has told Sky's The Breakdown that he is backing a transtasman competition for 2021.

"I would like a transtasman competition. I think Covid is throwing up a whole lot of issues and I'm not sure where that's going to land by ultimately we've got a really powerful Anzac block that we should be leveraging and working together," McLennan said.

"I think we're better players when we play against you guys. And it will only get better over time. We've got a good crop of young guys coming through and I think the competition will improve. And we've got to work together to leverage our strength together on the global stage."