Former Te Awamutu resident Josh Moorby is plying his trade for the Southland Stags in Mitre 10 Cup rugby.

2019 was Moorby's debut season. He played in every match for the Stags, nine at fullback and one on the wing.

In his second season down south, the Hamilton Boys' High School old boy has once again made the maroon and gold 15 jersey his own.

Round one saw Southland take the win against Hawke's Bay 16-10, while they were narrowly defeated by Bay of Plenty 17-14 in round two.

Moorby accredits Southland's competitive start to the season to culture and heart.

"I think we have really been able to create a strong culture and belief. We know that we can do something great. Before the season started we drew a line and have kept each other accountable since, bettering ourselves as each day goes on and we truly believe in that," he says.



Going into his second season of Mitre 10 Cup, Moorby says it's more intense than his first.

"It's just as tough if not harder. Week in and week out we are playing quality opposition, all competing to win to set themselves up for potential semi and final finishes. Each game we need to be on top of our game to give ourselves the best chance."

Southland fullback Josh Moorby during the Mitre 10 Cup match against Bay of Plenty at the Rotorua Events Centre on September 19. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

He also likes the idea and the opportunity that playing against All Blacks in the Mitre 10 Cup brings. Most of all he is looking forward to the Tasman and Waikato clashes.

"Both teams are unbeaten so far and are playing very exciting rugby. Tasman are the defending champions led by a huge figure in David Havili and of course it would be awesome to be up against my home province."

At the end of 2019, Moorby spent a few days with the Highlanders Super Rugby squad and is hopeful that he can build off that in the future.

"I have set myself a goal of hopefully playing well enough [this season] to earn a wider squad or full contract in a Super Rugby franchise."

He is proud to be a part of the Stags set-up and is grateful to last year's coaching staff for tapping him on the shoulder.

"Being able to don the mighty Southland 'S' on my chest overwhelms me - especially when I am able to wear it next to one of Southland Stags' living rugby legends, Jason Rutledge," says Moorby.

"People dream of that sort of thing and I am lucky enough to share the field with the great man.

"Obviously it wasn't easy leaving my family and support behind as they have been such massive factors in my life but with the technology these days it has been easy to keep in touch with video calls.

"Invercargill has been an awesome place to live. The people in the community have been very welcoming and have a desirable passion for Southland rugby, which in my experience is second to none."

Southland face North Harbour on Saturday, September 26 at Rugby Park, Invercargill. Kick-off is at 4.35pm.