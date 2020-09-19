Georgia Rugby's vice-president has been arrested after shooting one of the country's star rugby players.

Georgia's interior ministry confirmed the bizarre incident which was sparked by a dispute at the country's Rugby Union offices between Merab Beselia and player and former sevens coach Ramaz Kharazishvili.

Calamity followed as Beselia intentionally wounded Kharazishvili by shooting him in the leg, and was also found to have illegally purchased and possessed a firearm. He was detained following the incident and could face up to three years in prison.

A police spokeswoman confirmed Kharazishvili is progressing well in hospital after having surgery.

Advertisement

The incident comes two months before the national team's Autumn Nations Cup, having replaced Japan who withdrew from the tournament due to Covid-19 related fears.

The tournament also includes all Six Nations sides as well as Fiji, and kicks off on November 13.

The shooting adds another chapter, albeit a shocking and unknown one, to a tumultuous period for the GRU, which has apparently been in turmoil following the resignation of former president Giorgi Gorgaslidze last month.