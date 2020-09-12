Kieran Read's first provincial game in 11 years ended with a somewhat predictable defeat but the sight of the former All Blacks captain debuting for Counties Manukau stoked the feel-good factor surrounding the Mitre 10 Cup.

On a crisp night in Pukekohe, Read returned to his roots as he made his debut for the province where he grew up, following a decade-long career with Canterbury.

The 34-year-old enjoyed a preseason hit-out against Bay of Plenty last week, in his first match since February, but this outing in his favoured No 8 jersey marked his first proper gallop for Counties.

Read is on restricted minutes as his body adjusts to taking contact again. He and the Counties team also had to recover from a gastro bug that ripped through the team this week. The two-time World Cup winner was, therefore, replaced at halftime – after helping lock Potu Leavasa crash over in the first half of the 41-24 defeat to defending champions Tasman.

Unlike the recently-named All Blacks squad, who will play the first two Mitre 10 Cup rounds before preparing for Bledisloe Cup tests, Read is available for the full campaign with Counties before returning to Japan, and he is sure to play an influential role.

While Read was a focal figure All Blacks flanker Dalton Papalii impressed in his debut for Counties after switching from Auckland this season. Papalii claimed one try and hit hard to continue his strong Super Rugby form with the Blues.

Shannon Frizell and Will Jordan were among Tasman's best but there wasn't the fluency you would expect from a side that went unbeaten last season and last lost in October 2018.

The scoreboard suggests otherwise but Tasman will expect more from a side stacked with Super Rugby players and four All Blacks.

Counties rallied from a slow start, but Tasman were always in control with Highlanders playmaker Mitch Hunt kicking the visitors clear before Leicester Faingaanuku and Frizell blew out the margin in the second half.

Shannon Frizell scores a try for Tasman. Photo / Photosport

Tasman arrived with intent to start their title defence in dominant fashion. The visitors are well known for their flamboyant backline talent, which now includes off-season recruits Sevu Reece and Mark Telea, but it was the forwards who set the platform with Crusaders hooker Andrew Makalio claiming the first two tries from rolling mauls.

When lock Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta crashed over after a Baden Kerr incept pass for Tasman's third try inside 20 minutes for a 21-3 lead, a long night loomed for the locals.

After spending much of the first half on the backfoot defending, Counties finally sprung into life. Tries on debut from lock Leavasa and Papalii narrowed the margin to 21-17 at halftime.

Counties claimed the final try through Viliami Taulani, and the final five-tries-to-three defeat offers heart they will be competitive this season.



Tasman 41 (Andrew Makalio 2, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Leicester Faingaanuku, Shannon Frizell tries; Mitchell Hunt 4 cons, 2 pens, Tim O'Malley con)

Counties Manukau 24 (Potu Leavasa, Dalton Papalii, Viliami Taulani tries; Baden Kerr 3 cons, pen)

HT: 21-17