Canterbury's All Blacks contingent have led their side to a victory over North Harbour in the opening game of the Mitre 10 Cup.

In the Premiership clash, hosts North Harbour put in an impressive display to lead 22-21 at halftime, largely thanks to five penalties from Bryn Gatland, but the inclusion of Richie Mo'unga after halftime proved crucial as Canterbury stormed home to take a 43-29 victory.

Mo'unga played a part in the pivotal try to All Blacks and Crusaders teammate Codie Taylor - his second - with a cross-field kick, which gave the visitors a 36-22 lead. A converted try to debutant Walter Fifita put North Harbour back within seven with four minutes to go, but George Bridge sealed a bonus-point victory for Canterbury by crossing just before hooter.

Here's how all the action unfolded:

