One test All Blacks loose forward Dillon Hunt is returning home after switching from the Highlanders to the Blues for the next two years.

North Harbour openside Hunt was a standout in his fourth season for the Highlanders this year, topping the tackle count in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

The 25-year-old has been on the national radar since he was picked for the 2017 northern tour where he played against a French XV in Lyon. One year later, Hunt then made his test debut against Japan in Tokyo.

Hunt emerged through Westlake Boys College before joining the Highlanders as a replacement in 2017 and going on to play 41 games. He will play for the South Island in next week's inter-island fixture, and his signing bolsters the already stacked Blues loose forward stocks which features fellow openside flankers Dalton Papalii and Blake Gibson.

"For me it is about coming home to play my rugby. My partner and family are both in Auckland which was a big motivator for me," Hunt said. "I grew up watching the Blues and I have always been a big fan, so this is an exciting opportunity for me."

Dillon Hunt. Photo / Photosport

Blues coach Leon MacDonald said Hunt will be an asset to a talent-laden loose forward group.

"Dillon is a quality performer with a high work-rate and it's good to have him back home. Loose forwards operate in a high impact area of the game, so we need quality depth. As captain of North Harbour, he will also bring his leadership qualities to the group."

Blues chief executive Andrew Hore said Hunt's signing was another positive message for young players from the region looking to stake a career in the game.

"Dillon has come through the North Harbour and Blues system and got his chance at the Highlanders. We can't always find a place for all our talent, but we are delighted that this opportunity has arisen for us to sign an excellent Blues product and he gets the opportunity to make home where his heart is."

North Harbour chief executive David Gibson said it was a great outcome for everyone.

"It really ticks all the boxes - Dillon and his family, Harbour, the Blues, and our approach to support those from our community. He is a genuine good bloke who brings so much on and off the field. We are really happy for him."