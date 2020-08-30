Comment: With the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa coming up, assuming Covid-19 doesn't have an impact on the tour, this is a potential squad made up of players who played in New Zealand and also represented England, Ireland, Scotland or Wales.

These players played rugby for New Zealand teams as well as for their selected countries, a handful were just players born in New Zealand – they did not necessarily play for the British and Irish Lions.

In 2009, Riki Flutey became the first player to play both for and against the British and Irish Lions. He had previously played against them for the New Zealand Māori on the 2005 Lions tour of New Zealand.

As many will know, Lions coach Warren Gatland is from New Zealand and is the current coach of the Chiefs in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Former Waikato players Nathan White and Warren Gatland both attended Te Awamutu College while Isaac Boss and Sean Maitland are from Tokoroa.

All are selected from the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987, to present.

NEW ZEALAND LIONS XV:

1. MICHAEL BENT (IRELAND 2012-2015: 4 CAPS)

Born: 1986 in Hāwera, Taranaki

New Zealand teams: Taranaki – 48 caps, Hurricanes – 11 caps

Michael Bent from Taranaki is sent off as Hikawera Elliot from the magpies watches on during the ITM Cup Rugby game at McLean Park Napier. Photo / File

2. DYLAN HARTLEY (ENGLAND 2008-2018: 97 CAPS)

Born: 1986 in Rotorua

New Zealand teams: N/A

Rotorua Boys' High School 1st XV player Dylan Hartley is well wrapped up by two Hastings Boys' High School players in the Super 8 inter-school match at Rotorua in 2003. Photo / File

3. NATHAN WHITE (IRELAND 2015-2016: 13 CAPS)

Born: 1981 in Hāwera, Taranaki

New Zealand teams: Waikato – 77 caps, Chiefs – 41 caps

Chiefs' Nathan White against the Hurricanes in the Super Rugby match at Westpac Stadium in 2011. Photo / File

4. MARTIN JOHNSON (ENGLAND 1993-2003: 84 CAPS; BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS 1993-2001: 8 CAPS)

Born: 1970 in Solihull, Warwickshire, England

New Zealand teams: King Country – 25 caps

2011 England World Cup Rugby squad visit to Woolston School, Christchurch - England Manager and former player Martin Johnson with Captain Lewis Moody. Photo / File

5. BLADE THOMSON (SCOTLAND 2019: 5 CAPS)

Born: 1990 in Auckland

New Zealand teams: Taranaki – 47 caps, Hurricanes – 51 caps, New Zealand Māori – 6 games

Hurricanes' Blade Thomson pushes off Chiefs' Rhys Marshall during round 9 of the 2016 Investec Super Rugby at Westpac Stadium, Wellington. Photo / File

6. MARTY LESLIE (SCOTLAND 1998-2003: 37 CAPS)

Born: 1971 in Wellington

New Zealand teams: Wellington – 75 caps, Hurricanes – 21 caps

Scotland's New Zealand born Martin Leslie makes a break into the All Black defence during their sides clash at Eden Park in 2000. Photo / File

7. JOHN HARDIE (SCOTLAND 2015-2017: 16 CAPS)

Born: 1988 in Lumsden, Southland

New Zealand teams: Southland – 65 caps, Highlanders – 53 caps

Southland's John Hardie in action against Manawatu in the Air New Zealand Cup rugby match at Rugby Park Stadium, Invercargill during 2009. Photo / File

8. BRAD SHIELDS (ENGLAND 2018-2019: 8 CAPS)

Born: 1991 in Masterton, Wairarapa

New Zealand teams: Wellington – 60 caps, Hurricanes – 104 caps

Brad Shields steps his way pass Jaguares' Rodrigo Baez with Matt Proctor in tow during round 7 of the 2016 Investec Super Rugby at Westpac Stadium. Photo File

9. WILLI HEINZ (ENGLAND 2019-PRESENT: 13 CAPS)

Born: 1986 in Christchurch

Canterbury – 54 caps, Crusaders – 58 caps

Willi Heinz at Crusaders training at Rugby Park, Christchurch. Photo / File

10. GARETH ANSCOMBE (WALES 2015-2019: 27 CAPS)

Born: 1991 in Auckland

Auckland – 41 caps , Blues – 10 caps, Chiefs – 27 caps

Former Kiwi Gareth Anscombe playing for Wales during the All Blacks' opening test against Wales at Eden Park in 2016. Photo / File

11. SEAN MAITLAND (SCOTLAND 2013-PRESENT: 48 CAPS; BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS 2013)

Born: 1988 in Tokoroa, Waikato

New Zealand teams: Waikato – 1 cap, Canterbury – 46 caps, Crusaders – 54 caps, New Zealand Māori – 3 games

New Zealand Māori's Sean Maitland makes a break against the New Zealand Barbarians in the Sealord New Zealand Māori Centenary Series at Toll Stadium, Whangārei in 2010. Photo / File

12. RIKI FLUTEY (ENGLAND 2008-2011: 14 CAPS; BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS 2009: 1 CAP)

Born: 1980 in Wairarapa

New Zealand teams: Hawkes Bay – 1 cap, Wellington – 57 caps, Hurricanes – 38 caps, New Zealand Māori – 2 games

Wellington's Riki Flutey gets away from Daniel Carter of Canterbury during the NPC final at Westpac Stadium in Wellington, 2004. Photo / File

13. JOHN LESLIE (SCOTLAND 1998-2002: 23 CAPS)

Born: 1970 in Lower Hutt, Wellington

New Zealand teams: Otago – 123 caps, Highlanders – 32 caps

Former Highlander John Leslie conducts a junior rugby coaching workshop at Anderson Park, Havelock North in 2018. Photo / File

14. BRENDAN LANEY (SCOTLAND 2001-2004: 20 CAPS)

Born: 1973 in Invercargill

New Zealand teams: South Canterbury – 41 caps, Otago – 82 caps, Highlanders – 44 caps

Northland centre Eric Abraham chases a loose ball with Otago's Brendan Laney in hot pursuit during the NPC first division rugby clash at the Northland Rugby Stadium in 2001. Photo / File

15. JARED PAYNE (IRELAND 2014-2017: 20 CAPS; BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS 2017)

Born: 1985 in Tauranga

New Zealand teams: Waikato – 13 caps, Northland – 45 caps, Chiefs – 3 caps, Crusaders – 22 caps, Blues – 18 caps

Northland's Jared Payne in the ITM Cup Championship match between the Manawatū Turbos and Northland Taniwha in Palmerston North during 2011. Photo / File

RESERVES:

16. SIMON BERGHAN (SCOTLAND 2017-PRESENT: 25 CAPS)

Born: 1990 in Christchurch

New Zealand teams: N/A

Simon Berghan playing Canterbury club rugby for Sydenham. Photo / Photosport

17. RODNEY AH YOU (IRELAND 2014: 3 CAPS)

Born: 1988 in Wellington

New Zealand teams: Canterbury – 3 caps

Rodney Ah You in the 2008 New Zealand Under 20 rugby team. Photo / File

18. THOMAS WALDROM (ENGLAND 2012-2013: 5 CAPS)

Born: 1983 in Lower Hutt, Wellington

New Zealand teams: Wellington – 84 caps, Hawkes Bay – 14 caps, Hurricanes – 30 caps, Crusaders – 26 caps, New Zealand Māori – 12 games

New Zealand Māori player Thomas Waldrom against Japan in the IRB Pacific Nations Cup rugby match at McLean Park, Napier in 2008. Photo / File

19. ISAAC BOSS (IRELAND 2006-2015: 22 CAPS)

Born: 1980 in Tokoroa, Waikato

Waikato – 58 caps, Chiefs – 21 caps, Hurricanes – 11 caps

Waikato's Isaac Boss, slides through Taranaki's defence during their NPC clash at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton during 2005. Photo / File

20. MIKE MULLINS (IRELAND 1999-2003: 16 CAPS)

Born: 1970 in Auckland

New Zealand teams: North Harbour – 19 caps, North Otago – 17 caps

North Otago fullback and coach Mike Mullins tries to step his South Canterbury opposite, Mark Tutton, during North Otago's 36-6 win in the 2006 Heartland Championship. Photo / File

21. HADLEIGH PARKES (WALES 2017-PRESENT: 29 CAPS)

Born: 1987 in Hunterville, Rangitīkei

New Zealand teams: Manawatū – 13 caps, Auckland – 41 caps, Blues – 13 caps, Hurricanes – 6 caps

Auckland's Hadleigh Parkes makes a break against Southland during an ITM Cup rugby match, Eden Park, Auckland in 2011. Photo / File

22. BUNDEE AKI (IRELAND 2017-PRESENT: 26 CAPS)

Born: 1990 in Auckland

New Zealand teams: Counties Manukau – 43 caps, Chiefs – 25 caps

Bundee Aki during an interview at Chiefs training at their base in Ruakura, Hamilton in 2014. Photo / File

23. SHANE HOWARTH (WALES 1998-2000: 19 CAPS)

Born: 1968 in Auckland

New Zealand teams: Auckland – 62 caps, Blues – 3 caps, New Zealand Māori – 7 games, All Blacks – 4 tests (6 games)

Auckland rugby coach Shane Howarth talks to the media about his team's match against the British and Irish Lions in 2005. Photo / File

