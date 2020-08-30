Comment: With the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa coming up, assuming Covid-19 doesn't have an impact on the tour, this is a potential squad made up of players who played in New Zealand and also represented England, Ireland, Scotland or Wales.
These players played rugby for New Zealand teams as well as for their selected countries, a handful were just players born in New Zealand – they did not necessarily play for the British and Irish Lions.
In 2009, Riki Flutey became the first player to play both for and against the British and Irish Lions. He had previously played against them for the New Zealand Māori on the 2005 Lions tour of New Zealand.
As many will know, Lions coach Warren Gatland is from New Zealand and is the current coach of the Chiefs in Super Rugby Aotearoa.
Former Waikato players Nathan White and Warren Gatland both attended Te Awamutu College while Isaac Boss and Sean Maitland are from Tokoroa.
All are selected from the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987, to present.
NEW ZEALAND LIONS XV:
1. MICHAEL BENT (IRELAND 2012-2015: 4 CAPS)
Born: 1986 in Hāwera, Taranaki
New Zealand teams: Taranaki – 48 caps, Hurricanes – 11 caps
2. DYLAN HARTLEY (ENGLAND 2008-2018: 97 CAPS)
Born: 1986 in Rotorua
New Zealand teams: N/A
3. NATHAN WHITE (IRELAND 2015-2016: 13 CAPS)
Born: 1981 in Hāwera, Taranaki
New Zealand teams: Waikato – 77 caps, Chiefs – 41 caps
4. MARTIN JOHNSON (ENGLAND 1993-2003: 84 CAPS; BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS 1993-2001: 8 CAPS)
Born: 1970 in Solihull, Warwickshire, England
New Zealand teams: King Country – 25 caps
5. BLADE THOMSON (SCOTLAND 2019: 5 CAPS)
Born: 1990 in Auckland
New Zealand teams: Taranaki – 47 caps, Hurricanes – 51 caps, New Zealand Māori – 6 games
6. MARTY LESLIE (SCOTLAND 1998-2003: 37 CAPS)
Born: 1971 in Wellington
New Zealand teams: Wellington – 75 caps, Hurricanes – 21 caps
7. JOHN HARDIE (SCOTLAND 2015-2017: 16 CAPS)
Born: 1988 in Lumsden, Southland
New Zealand teams: Southland – 65 caps, Highlanders – 53 caps
8. BRAD SHIELDS (ENGLAND 2018-2019: 8 CAPS)
Born: 1991 in Masterton, Wairarapa
New Zealand teams: Wellington – 60 caps, Hurricanes – 104 caps
9. WILLI HEINZ (ENGLAND 2019-PRESENT: 13 CAPS)
Born: 1986 in Christchurch
Canterbury – 54 caps, Crusaders – 58 caps
10. GARETH ANSCOMBE (WALES 2015-2019: 27 CAPS)
Born: 1991 in Auckland
Auckland – 41 caps , Blues – 10 caps, Chiefs – 27 caps
11. SEAN MAITLAND (SCOTLAND 2013-PRESENT: 48 CAPS; BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS 2013)
Born: 1988 in Tokoroa, Waikato
New Zealand teams: Waikato – 1 cap, Canterbury – 46 caps, Crusaders – 54 caps, New Zealand Māori – 3 games
12. RIKI FLUTEY (ENGLAND 2008-2011: 14 CAPS; BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS 2009: 1 CAP)
Born: 1980 in Wairarapa
New Zealand teams: Hawkes Bay – 1 cap, Wellington – 57 caps, Hurricanes – 38 caps, New Zealand Māori – 2 games
13. JOHN LESLIE (SCOTLAND 1998-2002: 23 CAPS)
Born: 1970 in Lower Hutt, Wellington
New Zealand teams: Otago – 123 caps, Highlanders – 32 caps
14. BRENDAN LANEY (SCOTLAND 2001-2004: 20 CAPS)
Born: 1973 in Invercargill
New Zealand teams: South Canterbury – 41 caps, Otago – 82 caps, Highlanders – 44 caps
15. JARED PAYNE (IRELAND 2014-2017: 20 CAPS; BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS 2017)
Born: 1985 in Tauranga
New Zealand teams: Waikato – 13 caps, Northland – 45 caps, Chiefs – 3 caps, Crusaders – 22 caps, Blues – 18 caps
RESERVES:
16. SIMON BERGHAN (SCOTLAND 2017-PRESENT: 25 CAPS)
Born: 1990 in Christchurch
New Zealand teams: N/A
17. RODNEY AH YOU (IRELAND 2014: 3 CAPS)
Born: 1988 in Wellington
New Zealand teams: Canterbury – 3 caps
18. THOMAS WALDROM (ENGLAND 2012-2013: 5 CAPS)
Born: 1983 in Lower Hutt, Wellington
New Zealand teams: Wellington – 84 caps, Hawkes Bay – 14 caps, Hurricanes – 30 caps, Crusaders – 26 caps, New Zealand Māori – 12 games
19. ISAAC BOSS (IRELAND 2006-2015: 22 CAPS)
Born: 1980 in Tokoroa, Waikato
Waikato – 58 caps, Chiefs – 21 caps, Hurricanes – 11 caps
20. MIKE MULLINS (IRELAND 1999-2003: 16 CAPS)
Born: 1970 in Auckland
New Zealand teams: North Harbour – 19 caps, North Otago – 17 caps
21. HADLEIGH PARKES (WALES 2017-PRESENT: 29 CAPS)
Born: 1987 in Hunterville, Rangitīkei
New Zealand teams: Manawatū – 13 caps, Auckland – 41 caps, Blues – 13 caps, Hurricanes – 6 caps
22. BUNDEE AKI (IRELAND 2017-PRESENT: 26 CAPS)
Born: 1990 in Auckland
New Zealand teams: Counties Manukau – 43 caps, Chiefs – 25 caps
23. SHANE HOWARTH (WALES 1998-2000: 19 CAPS)
Born: 1968 in Auckland
New Zealand teams: Auckland – 62 caps, Blues – 3 caps, New Zealand Māori – 7 games, All Blacks – 4 tests (6 games)
