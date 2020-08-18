In less than two weeks, a stark divide will emerge across the nation. When the players run out on to what is increasingly likely to be Sky Stadium in Wellington on August 29, for what is essentially an All Blacks trial match, you're either North or you're South.

The North v South match is steeped in history, with the first match played in 1897 (won by the North 16-3) and was last played in Dunedin in 2012 (won by the South 32-24).

The 2020 match will be the 81st, with the Northerners having won 50 matches and the South 27, with three draws.

At the centre of it all in 2020, one of the most eagerly anticipated head-to-head match ups of the season will play out as first five-eighths Beauden Barrett (North) and Richie Mo'unga (South) line up opposite one another. It was a situation that was supposed to play out in the final round of Super Rugby Aotearoa, however the Blues' match against the Crusaders was called off due to the latest Covid-19 outbreak; leaving fans waiting.

For rugby fans around the country, the Barrett-Mo'unga match up has been a constant area of discussion over the past couple of years as debaters from both sides argue the case of who the country's top 10 is.

Richie Mo'unga led the Crusaders to the Super Rugby Aotearoa title. Photo / Photosport

While there may never be consensus on that question, All Blacks coach Ian Foster on Tuesday confirmed it was a two-horse race for the coveted black No 10 jersey.

"People have their views and that's exciting. The good thing is we've got two outstanding rugby players that people are talking about," Foster said.

"It doesn't matter what spin I put on it, they're two outstanding players who we know are proven at the international level."

Barrett has played the majority of his recent rugby at fullback, being deployed there during the All Blacks' failed Rugby World Cup campaign in late 2019 and again in his first appearances for the Blues in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

With just a couple of games back at first five under his belt, Foster said the North v South match was another opportunity for Barrett to get some valuable playing time in the critical position.

Beauden Barrett was used in various positions in his debut season with the Blues. Photo / Photosport

Barrett was the only genuine first five-eighth named for the North squad for the clash, while Mo'unga was named alongside Highlanders young gun Josh Ioane. However, Foster suggested fullbacks Damian McKenzie and Mitch Hunt were also capable of slotting into the role if necessary.

Halfback TJ Perenara could also double as a makeshift No 10 option, having slid into the role at times for the Hurricanes during the Super Rugby Aotearoa season.

"I've always said I think he's a 10 who plays 15, and that hasn't changed," Foster said of Barrett. "He's had a pretty rich history in the black jersey as a starting 10. For the first four years he was in there as an impact player who came off the bench and play 10 or 15, then last year we gave him another job based on a revised game plan that, really, we felt utilised both of them really, really effectively. We've got some good choices.

"It's going to be an interesting contest. We've got high regard for both players, and Beauden still has some flexibility around his position, but we can't wait for the game really."

The squads, picked by All Blacks selectors Foster, Grant Fox, and John Plumtree, were named on Tuesday with Foster calling the clash is a "once-in-a-generation match".

The All Blacks assistant coaches will control the two sides, with Plumtree and Scott McLeod coaching the North and Brad Mooar and Greg Feek coaching the South.

"This is a chance for these players to be part of something really special. It's a once-in-a-generation match for them and players who have previously taken part in these matches have talked about how unique and memorable it was. Now these two teams get to write their own history and stories around this match," Foster said.

Sam Whitelock has been named captain of the South team and Patrick Tuipulotu captain of the North. A number of players were unavailable for selection due to injury, including Dane Coles, Scott Barrett, Sam Cane and Ngani Laumape.

North squad

Hookers:

Asafo Aumua, Ash Dixon, Kurt Eklund.

Props: Alex Fidow, Ayden Johnstone, Angus Ta'avao, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tuungafasi.

Locks: Scott Scrafton, Patrick Tuipulotu (captain), Tupou Vaa'i.

Loose forwards: Lachlan Boshier, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papalii, Ardie Savea, Hoskins Sotutu.

Halfbacks: TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi.

First five-eighth: Beauden Barrett.

Midfielders: Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Peter Umaga-Jensen.

Outside backs: Caleb Clarke, Mitchell Hunt, Damian McKenzie, Sevu Reece, Mark Telea.

South squad

Hookers:

Liam Coltman, Andrew Makalio, Codie Taylor.

Props: George Bower, Alex Hodgman, Nepo Laulala, Tyrel Lomax, Joe Moody.

Locks: Mitchell Dunshea, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Sam Whitelock (captain).

Loose forwards: Tom Christie, Shannon Frizell, Dillon Hunt, Reed Prinsep, Tom Sanders.

Halfbacks: Finlay Christie, Mitchell Drummond, Brad Weber.

First five-eighths: Josh Ioane, Richie Mo'unga.

Midfielders: Braydon Ennor, Leicester Faingaanuku, Jack Goodhue, Sio Tomkinson.

Outside backs: Jordie Barrett, George Bridge, Will Jordan.